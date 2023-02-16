Moving from https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/108566/how-do-i-increase-the-number-of-search-suggestions-in-the-address-bar-of-vivaldi-browser/ . Please check the original thread.

Request: Please provide an option to increase the number of search suggestions fetched from search engines and displayed in the address bar dropdown.

Problem: The current limit (around 6 suggestions) is often insufficient, especially for users of certain languages or those who prefer more options. Search engines frequently provide more suggestions than Vivaldi currently displays.

Why it matters:

Improved Usability: More suggestions can lead to faster and more accurate searching.

More suggestions can lead to faster and more accurate searching. Industry Standard: Most other major browsers offer a more generous display of search suggestions, typically around 10, making Vivaldi's current limit feel restrictive.

Most other major browsers offer a more generous display of search suggestions, typically around 10, making Vivaldi's current limit feel restrictive. User Choice: Vivaldi is renowned for its deep customizability. This request aligns perfectly with that philosophy. Users should have the power to decide how much information they want to see.

Vivaldi is renowned for its deep customizability. This request aligns perfectly with that philosophy. Users should have the power to decide how much information they want to see. Past Functionality: This was adjustable in older Vivaldi versions by modifying prefs_definition.json , but those parameters have been removed for some reason, possibly after "Drop-Down Maximum Size" implementation.

Clarification: This is specifically about the number of search engine suggestions, not the total "Dropdown Menu Maximum" items.

Suggestion: A setting in "Settings > Address Bar" to define the maximum number of search suggestions to display. Let vivaldi allocate at least 10 elements in the array and show what it's being received.

example results from google search:

[ "apple", [ "apple", "apple watch", "apple store", "apple music", "apple intelligence", "apple id", "appleアカウント", "apple pay", "appleミュージック", "apple watch se" ], [ ], { "google:suggestsubtypes":[ [ 512 ], [ 512, 433, 131 ], [ 512, 433 ], [ 512, 433 ], [ 512, 433 ], [ 512, 433 ], [ 512, 433, 131 ], [ 512, 433 ], [ 512 ], [ 512, 433 ] ] } ]

Thanks!