Per-panel Option to Open Links in a New Tab
The title says it all, the context menu would be a good place for it.
This would be very useful because some web panel sites you want to browse within the panel - others you want more room to read links you click on.
Pesala Ambassador
@dalinar I assume that you mean the context menu on the Panel Icon.
The context menu on links already exists, right-click, open in new tab. Plus one can use Shift+Click, or Ctrl+Click and Middle-click to open links in a new background tab.
what I mean is by default
some web panels you would like to browse all links within the panel.
others it makes more sense to open all links that are clicked in a new tab.
However it would make no sense to make this a global option, it should be on a per-panel basis.
I'm sure everyone can see the use in this.
The current behaviour is too random right now, some web panels always open links in a new tab, while others always overwrite the content of the web panel.
If I may add to this request:
- Links with the same domain as the web panel should always open in the panel by default.
- Anything else that leads to a different page domain should always open in a new tab.
I wanted to open panel links in a new tab but didn't find how, but at least I found people who wants the same.
mib2berlin
@rapierx2
Hi, I use middle mouse click to open in a background tab, you can use Shift+click to open links from a panel in a new tab.
Cheers, mib
I would also like to have option to certain panels to always open links as new tab.
For example, I made a Side Panel of Vivaldi Search, and would like to open search results as new Tabs. Also, I have been testing to browse Twitter from a side panel, open threads in new tabs. I really like it. It makes browsing of Twitter a lot more organized.
I can use Shift-MMB Click, or a gesture. But often when I'm in "lazy mode" I don't have my hand on the keyboard. And I don't like that much opening links with gestures, I find it somewhat slow and inaccurate. ( maybe I should play more FPS)
If links were always opened to new tabs, it would prevent accidentally open them in the panel, and messing up your set-up.