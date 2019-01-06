Option for Notification that Download has Started
There is one thing that I miss since I left Chrome is an ability to see that your download started and the present and time left. Of course there is an option to open side bar automatically, but it is hard to work when it's open and you need to close it every time.
It would be great if this small notification will be in left bottom corner of the screen that can be clicked to open the download folder after downloading. And it will automatically disappear in 2-3 seconds after downloading.
the small bar under the arrow (from the download panel) turns blue, when you download something
when the download is done, it returns to black
@derday Not on all themes. Here on my theme, the indicator bar turns to white with a black crawler. When it's fully black, the download is done.
Pesala Ambassador
Whatever colour it is, the download progress bar does not display if the Panel Toolbar is hidden.
IMO, the download notification after a download completes is more useful. I think downloads that fail to start are very rare.
Download Confirm
Download Complete
@derday Purple, I'm sure.
@derday said in Option for Notification that Download has Started:
(probably @Steffie has a pink one?)
Purple, I'm sure.
Well, actually, it takes on multiple colours, depending on time of day/night [my themes change each 90'].
However tbh this minor detail is not something i particularly notice, given that i hardly ever need to download anything [one of the squillions of joys of Linux is that all my s/w updates are managed by the distro package manager, freeing me of the hitherto windoze drudge of needing to personally micro-manage all my pgms individually with attendant plethora of manual downloads]. V's download tool is possibly one of the least-used features, for me, whatever its colour might be from time to time.
@ayespy I dont have tis indicator on my side bar, how to get it?
Pesala Ambassador
@artokut Try with a bigger download. On broadband, downloads are often complete before you notice the progress.
@artokut It's hard-coded. I don't know how one would not have it. If even big downloads don't show it to you, you might want to clean your profile. Or, if you run an extension that manages downloads, that could possibly hide it.
@ayespy Thank you c:
I would like to see just some kind of pop-up notification when download has started. Auto-opening downloads panel is too intrusive, and otherwise it's really hard to note whether download has started, if you have the option to Always download to default location enabled.
@lukaszj said in Option for Notification that Download has Started:
I would like to see just some kind of pop-up notification when download has started. Auto-opening downloads panel is too intrusive, and otherwise it's really hard to note whether download has started, if you have the option to Always download to default location enabled.
Absolutely agree with you! I was very surprised it works that way in Vivaldi and now I'm even more surprised as I see your request posted over 2 years ago.
Yes! Every time I download something, I check the panel to see that I haven't clicked on the Download button twice by mistake. I currently use a single key shortcut to open and close the panel but a notification would be better.
aneesamjad
Truly the download panel is so annoyed, sometime there is no indicator and you keep pressing the download button either because of small files and I really believe sometimes vivaldi doesn't show notification.
I Love Vivaldi but along this many small annoyances Firefox keep calling me back.
madhusudhanj
is this feature not yet available, trying to find this option still.
Pesala Ambassador
@madhusudhanj This works for me — Settings, Downloads:Show Downloads Automatically