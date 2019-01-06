There is one thing that I miss since I left Chrome is an ability to see that your download started and the present and time left. Of course there is an option to open side bar automatically, but it is hard to work when it's open and you need to close it every time.

It would be great if this small notification will be in left bottom corner of the screen that can be clicked to open the download folder after downloading. And it will automatically disappear in 2-3 seconds after downloading.

0_1541706773853_tempsnip.png

