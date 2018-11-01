Clear browsing data button on the Address bar
Firefox has a similar Forget button:
I really like how you can add any buttons almost anywhere in Firefox. The one mentioned here and the one for New Private Window are very useful for web developers testing things. It would be nice if Vivaldi not only has this options in the future but also lets you put them in any position you like in the address bar or the GUI in general. While out of the box I consider Vivaldi better than Firefox, some of the things Firefox does are smart and I like them over Vivaldi. Even the zoom in the top makes more sense for me and only appears if you are not using the default 100% in the address bar.
@terere Vote for Configurable Toolbar
So the button looks like this:
This has been possible for a while now:
- Make a new custom command that has the delete browsing data command
- edit the toolbar
- add this button
