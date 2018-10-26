Sorry for the title of this post in a different language, but I would like to pass to you what many lay users of Vivaldi feel when they are following the latest news of the browser, but do not understand the "default" language described in the posts and not can stay with translators all the time.

This is my request! Blog posts and official pages in other languages! We have to think of everyone, not just one!

|||________________________________|||

Desculpe por fazer o titulo deste post em um idioma diferente, mas eu gostaria de passar para vocês o que muitos usuarios leigos do Vivaldi sentem quando estão seguindo as ultimas noticias do navegador, mas que não entendem o idioma "padrão" descrito nas postagens e não podem ficar o tempo todo usando tradutores.

Essa é minha solicitação! Postagens nos blogs e páginas oficiais em outros idiomas! Temos que pensar em todos, não apenas em um!