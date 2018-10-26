Postagens/Atualizações/Informações sobre o Vivaldi em outros idiomas 🇧🇷 🇪🇸 🇵🇹 🇷🇺 🇰🇷
Sorry for the title of this post in a different language, but I would like to pass to you what many lay users of Vivaldi feel when they are following the latest news of the browser, but do not understand the "default" language described in the posts and not can stay with translators all the time.
This is my request! Blog posts and official pages in other languages! We have to think of everyone, not just one!
Desculpe por fazer o titulo deste post em um idioma diferente, mas eu gostaria de passar para vocês o que muitos usuarios leigos do Vivaldi sentem quando estão seguindo as ultimas noticias do navegador, mas que não entendem o idioma "padrão" descrito nas postagens e não podem ficar o tempo todo usando tradutores.
Essa é minha solicitação! Postagens nos blogs e páginas oficiais em outros idiomas! Temos que pensar em todos, não apenas em um!
Pesala Ambassador
@tchelows Not a feature request for the browser, but for the blogs/forums so I have moved it.
I agree that it would be nice, but how many languages, and how would they pay for it? To have it done professionally might be costly.
It is not enough to provide automated translations, the blog posts need to be written by native speakers.
Perhaps they have some staff who can write blogs for Japanese users and a few other languages.
At least Brazilian Portuguese is already being done by @ozoratsubasa and @woz at https://br.vivaldi.net/.
And while Italian doesn't have an official blog, @Folgore101 translates stable releases announcements every time.
@pesala said in Postagens/Atualizações/Informações sobre o Vivaldi em outros idiomas :
but how many languages, and how would they pay for it?
I believe at least for the common languages as Portuguese, Español and another more common than english. Maybe some volunteer translator.
@an_dz said in Postagens/Atualizações/Informações sobre o Vivaldi em outros idiomas :
At least Brazilian Portuguese is already being done by @ozoratsubasa and @woz at https://br.vivaldi.com/.
And while Italian doesn't have an official blog, @Folgore101 translates stable releases announcements every time.
Would be welcome if this were expanded to the blog and page. I have many friends who yearn for another browser but do not understand English.
