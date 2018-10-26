Save Page Actions for Specific Page, Domain, or Tab
This is not the same as https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24460/persistent-page-actions or the various posts regarding saving Page Actions as a default. I am asking about saving Page Actions solely for the tab or page you enabled them on. For example, let's say there is a page that you visit frequently and you want to utilize the Filter Invert action every visit rather than using an extension for automated CSS injection; it would be much more efficient to save this behavior than to input the 2 clicks each time. This could be for a specific link, an entire domain, or the tab from which it was activated; whichever you or the community thinks is worthwhile.
Yes, please! As a tinkerer like most of us here are, I visit the Chrome Web Store frequently. It's a special page that's locked from having DarkReader changes applied to it (the extension I use to give web pages a dark theme). Vivaldi's Invert Colors filter works wonderfully, but having to enable it every time I visit the site is annoying.
honorine.brice
Yes I think it could be really useful. An other possibility is to not display images when on YouTube : a way to spend inconsciouly less time on it. But the same annoying thing that you mention : need to remake this actions every time we go on those sites.
KSB Ambassador
I came looking specifically for this. This should be a thing.
Too many websites (ahem, Vivaldi) don't offer a dark mode and I hate that I have to Filter Invert every time I visit. Should be a setting for page/domain/subdomain as OP said.
Came to the forum to suggest the same!
Good to see this thread has many likes. Also, I found many "locked as duplicate" threads with the same idea.
Please add this feature (-:
barbudo2005
If you want:
Page Actions for Specific Page, Domain, or Tab
Use the extension "Stylus":
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/stylus/clngdbkpkpeebahjckkjfobafhncgmne
or the extension Dark Reader:
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/dark-reader/eimadpbcbfnmbkopoojfekhnkhdbieeh
Yes, please, this feature could be super useful.