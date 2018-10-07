One day I saw post from some user asking very simple question:

"Is it possible to make mods installations persistent? I got tired reinstalling every modification after each update.".

Personally, I love using snapshots, not stable Vivaldi versions. And modifications made snapshots really painful for me. So, I stopped using mods, in hope that someday somebody will make easier method to install mods in Vivaldi.

But nobody came. And just because of this I made simple utility called Vivaldi Mod Manager.

Vivaldi Mod Manager is a simple tool. It can:

Install mods, uninstall mods, update mods, remove mods, edit mods, disable or enable mods, "extract" installed mods, disable or enable all mods. Work with multiple Vivaldi versions. Backup and restore mods. Install mods from text (using integrated simple text editor with code highlighting). Backup and restore mods. Migrate mods from one version to another - this feature was designed for easy mods recoverying after Vivaldi update, but it can move/copy mods between any found/added manually version. Remember windows positions and manually added versions.

It can't:

Migrate mods automatically after update - this will require background process which will run every time your computer boots and will consume resources. Also mods can be incompatible with newer versions. Controversial feature. Update itself automatically, but in app you can find link to GitLab repository. Magically work without any bugs. It's early version, also I made this utility with WPF and C# which I don't know properly, so sometimes it can crash. You can send me crash reports. In most cases it works properly.

I hope what my work can be useful for some of you. Also, sorry for bad English.

Vivaldi Mod Manager is free software. You can download it here. English and Russian language are supported.

Screenshots:



