Add Location Switcher to Downloads Panel
Would be great to have an location switcher in the downloads sidebar.
Something like on the image attached. Where the left input field would prompt for a new directory and the button on the right resets it to the downloads directory.
Pesala Ambassador
@alkalin0 I like you're idea and think it will work better than Selecting Save Location After Starting Downloads or Organising Downloads Quickly Choose Folders for Saving, which are both similar.
How about, instead of a button to reset the default download folder, have a drop list showing recently used destinations (with the default at the top) so that users can pick any folder as the current destination?
I use "Save" to save to default dir, and "Save As" for the latest used download dir, the file selector then can be used to change to other dirs, and hopefully the MRU selector already remembers some of the latest used ones.
derDay Supporters
I like that
Yes that sounds even better. And at the end of the drop list maybe a 'select folder' item.
KesosVivaldi
@Pesala any news on this? I really liked this solution, would be very useful for batch downloads