Save Tab Stack as Session
JasonJosephNYC
Would be superb to be able to save a tab stack as a session.
I know many times I stack some things I need to work on that are related. And they sit in the browser for some time. Would be great to save them for a later date. Yes I can hibernate them, but it seems like it would be easy to implement, and would be a great addition.
I think Save Selected Tabs as Session would be a great feature as well.
Pesala Ambassador
@jasonjosephnyc Vote for Save Selected Tabs as a Session
A workaround for what you want is to right-click on the tab bar and move the tab stack to a new window, then save the tabs in that window as a session.
You can currently Ctrl+ or Shift+ select multiple tabs and save them as a session in the right click menu.
For a tab stack, you do Ctrl+ or Shift+ and click the individual tab stack indicators, and then save selected tabs as stack can be selected from the right click menu.
Good to know!
It's located at Window List.
Tried Copy / Paste on Tab but is not added..
@guigirl said in Save Tab Stack as Session:
@Zalex108 said in Save Tab Stack as Session:
It's located at Window List.
Yes true, ta... but unfortunately afaik, we cannot "grab" this option in Settings & add it to our available context-menu options for our tabs bar/column... or am i misunderstanding?
Oh, maybe that's exactly what you meant by your
Tried Copy / Paste on Tab but is not added..
Correct,
Options seems limited to the Rigth Panel Commands for each Section.
Maybe editing the JSon
To check tomorrow.
+1, I think the option to save a tab stack as a session would be a really handy function to have.
@Zalex108 How did you get those icons in the context menu? When I try to add emojis they look different than yours
-
Check at Emojipedia and here.
@Zalex108 Thanks!
pauljacobson
Hi all
I came across this thread because I've found that I lose a tab stack that I generally have in my browser session by default when Vivaldi crashes on me.
I came across this post on The Verge about an option in
chrome://flagsthat doesn't seem to extend to stacks in Vivaldi: How to create and save Chrome tab groups - The Verge.
I enabled the option in Vivaldi but I don't see the option to save a tab stack. I'll explore the workarounds that others have suggested, though.
Hi,
Despite Chrome and V share some things, this is not managed the same way.
A mix of both systems will be much convenient.
For now,
You can:
- Use a Keyboard ShortCut [Would need to be added]
- Select the whole of the Stack > Right click > Save as Session.
If doesn't appear,
Go to Settings > Appearance > Menu > Edit Menu > Tabs > Tab and Add it.
"Off Topic Tip"
Follow the Signature's Backup | Reset link.
Take the opportunity to start a Backup plan and even create a Template Profile.
Windows 7 (x64)
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
pauljacobson
@Zalex108 Thank you for the tip! Good idea.
RadekPilich
What would be the benefit of saving stacks as sessions? I save stacks as bookmark folders and it works good enough.
AryanDevasagayaum
@Pesala I would have loved if we could colour our tab stacks.
Like my news tab stack is in green
my work tab stack is in red
Just to name some examples.
Pesala Ambassador
@RadekPilich Sessions contain much more information than just the URL of the page. They save stacking, tiling, and even the scroll position on the active tab.
@AryanDevasagayaum Vote for Color for group of tabs.
You can try Renaming the Stack adding Emojis as ID
| Work
| Personal
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@Zalex108 Yes, this works as you described.
AryanDevasagayaum
@Zalex108 Idk how you can add emojis on desktop. But since I mostly used edge and its colour feature, became much of a habit.
Yes,
I understand.
To rename them, Generate a Stack, Right Click on a Stacked Tab, Rename Stack.
The emojis can be found on EmojiPedia.org or if I recall, on the Windows 10/11 Keyboard there's an option to access them.