This has been bugging me for a very long time...

I have multiple monitors. On the widescreen monitor, it makes sense to have the tab bar located on the left to make the best use of the screen estate. But one of my other monitors is in portrait mode, so horizontal resolution is low (1080 pixels). So on that monitor, the Tab Bar will steal a significant portion of the already limited horizontal space, and many websites won't even show properly.

It would be much better if I could just set the Vivaldi instance on the widescreen monitor to have the Tab Bar on the left, and the instance running on the portrait monitor to the top.

Not sure the best way to have it remember this each time I open close Vivaldi (but even manually doing it every time would be much better than no option).

Maybe an option to automatically set Tab Bar to the top when the available horizontal resolution is below 1300 pixels? E.g. moving a window to, and maximizing it on a monitor with less than 1300px would automatically move the tab bar to top)