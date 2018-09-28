Independent Tab Bar Position per Window
This has been bugging me for a very long time...
I have multiple monitors. On the widescreen monitor, it makes sense to have the tab bar located on the left to make the best use of the screen estate. But one of my other monitors is in portrait mode, so horizontal resolution is low (1080 pixels). So on that monitor, the Tab Bar will steal a significant portion of the already limited horizontal space, and many websites won't even show properly.
It would be much better if I could just set the Vivaldi instance on the widescreen monitor to have the Tab Bar on the left, and the instance running on the portrait monitor to the top.
Not sure the best way to have it remember this each time I open close Vivaldi (but even manually doing it every time would be much better than no option).
Maybe an option to automatically set Tab Bar to the top when the available horizontal resolution is below 1300 pixels? E.g. moving a window to, and maximizing it on a monitor with less than 1300px would automatically move the tab bar to top)
Pesala Ambassador
I see that you requested this feature three years ago.
I guess it is rather hard to do. Some users open lots of windows. I wonder if there could be an Automatic position setting that would position the tab bar to suit the current window's aspect ratio?
I also use a dual monitor setup with 1200x1600 Portrait as my primary monitor and 1920x1080 Landscape as my secondary monitor.
I am realizing that Independent Tab Bar Visibility per Window is a related but separate feature from Independent Tab Bar Position per Window . (the developers could implement one feature without the other.) The larger "epic" for all these features might be "Make the Tab Bar Window independence align with the Panel's Window independence" (which currently would include Independent Visibility per Window... but not include Independent Position per Window.. as the Panel currently does not allow for this either.)
I think Ideally this would all be configurable independent per window.. (with new windows using whatever the default for the Tab Bar and Panel is in the vivaldi Settings.)
so maybe a better name for the feature epic might be something like:
"Make every configurable attribute of the the Tab Bar View and Panel View Independent per Window"
(Limiting this to the view or presentation of these elements at a high level, not every behavior you could possibly configure within them.)
I have the same situation - I love having a second monitor in portrait mode, and it would be nice if setting like that could be configurable per window. Also, I think this could be done per workspace - it might be easier to manage as workspaces are named entities, so you could conveniently have a list of workspaces in the settings and a section of per-workspace settings.
vivaldigem
As someone that has vertical tabs in one window, and would like horizontal tabs in other windows, this would be a really nice feature.
I'm able to achieve this in Microsoft Edge.