Table/Grid (Excel style) on top of specific topics
Sometimes, in specific topics, there is a need for the forum users to have a direct overview of what other users have added (e.g. what's your favorite extension, List of webs that do not accept vivaldi, etc.).
It could be a kind of sheet/grid/table that would be pinned at the top of the thread that wouldn't be polluted by other user comments.
Users could then just add new lines to the table that would be linked to the poll/subject.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
