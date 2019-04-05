It would be very much appreciated if we could have a native (non-Chromium) Extensions page/panel that would bring back some of the better aspects of the old Extensions page such as the ability to easily toggle "Allow in incognito", and in general create an interface where it is easier to toggle multiple options with less scrolling required.

With the upgrade to Chromium 69, the Extensions page now uses Material Design. In particular, "Allow in incognito" cannot be toggled on the main Extensions page; one must first click "Details" for the particular extension to toggle it. This is troublesome if one is doing work in both a regular and a private window and wants to toggle whether some extensions are allowed in a private window temporarily (e.g. I still want to do work in a regular window with extensions turned on, but want to disable them temporarily in a private window to do some bug-testing). This problem cannot be solved by any extension-managing extensions, because they are forbidden from accessing the "Allow in incognito" setting.

Both the old and new Extensions pages take up a lot of space and require a lot of scrolling to access extensions at the bottom of the list. An Extensions page that has an option for "brief view"/Extensions panel that has multiple rows, one for each extension, with all the important options for extensions listed as checkboxes or links in that row (e.g. like a table) but without all the space that extension descriptions/warnings take up would be wonderful. (I know what the extensions that I install do; I don't need to see their descriptions. If another program installs an extension in my browser, it's enough for me to check that extension's description once to see what it does; I don't need to see the description all the time. Similarly, one overall warning for "Allow in incognito" is enough (in fact I would prefer that the warning can be hidden to save even more space) - I don't need one such warning per extension allowed in incognito.)