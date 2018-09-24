Solved Remove border lines of bookmark bar
On my Vivaldi, after a few modifications, the bookmark bar is now between the address bar and the tab bar, like this:
There are two light gray horizontal lines bordering the bookmark bar at its top and bottom and separating it from the other tool bars.
I feel those two border lines are redundant. Can we remove them?
This has changed a few times since the original post
Try this
.address-top .mainbar, .bookmark-bar { border: none !important ; }
pafflick Vivaldi Team
Try this:
.bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar { border-bottom-width: 0 !important; } .address-top .toolbar-addressbar:after { background-color: transparent !important; }
The first line removes the bottom border from the bookmarks bar (you'll get 1px of your viewport height back). The second one hides the bottom border of the addressbar (the address bar will keep its default height).
This will work only with address & bookmarks bar on top, like in your screenshot.
@pafflick Thank you very much. Now I have a very neat UI:
Hello,
one additional question: how can I reduce the padding if the favicons? I will fit as much favicons as possible on the bar.
Thanks
brzl
It doesn't work
