Allow cookies storage per site within Vivaldi's interface
It's all in the title. I delete all cookies after each session, but there are some that I would like to keep. However, to do so I have to go to the Chromium settings page
chrome://settings/content/cookiesand allow them manually.
It would be nice if we could do the same from Vivaldi settings and even better do it right from the site we are visiting as we could in Opera 12 and Firefox.
You can already do it on Vivaldi the same way you do on Chrome (Vivaldi is based on Chromium afterall).
You can use the link chrome://settings/content/cookies to access the same Chrome Settings on Vivaldi.
Of course an Option on Vivaldi UI itself which would expand on it is always welcome.
@Peter, another option is to use the open source extension Cookie Autodelete. It is more versatile than the built in chromium features which Vivaldi is based.
This has been possible in vivaldi for sometime now.
- Go to settings > privacy
- set global cookie setting to 'session only'
- Add exceptions for each domain, and set cookies to 'allow'
