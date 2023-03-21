@lukaskarabec The thread is not even tagged as IN PROGRESS yet.

In my opinion, the problem is the amount of data that needs to be transferred to/from the sync servers to implement this. Sync is not free or magic. It takes server storage space and bandwidth.

Think about it. Over a million users, some of whom might have thousands of pages in history. I know it is only a URL that needs to be stored, but it is still a lot of data to transfer and sync happens every fifteen minutes or so. Might it not have a severe impact on performance even if only a few thousand users enable this option?

With 3,667 feature requests, and a small team, those needed by few users or difficult to implement may have to wait for a long time. Wherever you see that a feature is tagged as In Progress, it may get done this year rather than next.