Synchronization of entire history
I'd like to have fully synchronized History in Vivaldi (not only limited to address bar URL list)
Do you know how much is included in sync currently?
@lonm None?
Entered URLs / history of searches is not the same as
vivaldi://history
If my memory serves me correctly, inside first Snapshots introducing Sync it was possible to sync History but it then was replaced with syncing just address bar MRU.
@rotfl Ah, you're right. It just says "typed history". That's no good.
aashish108
This is a really good suggestion. I'm guessing the team are rather stretched thin so I doubt this will come if at all
I'd really like to merge old history files (stable) to the current snasphot. Even with the slight risk to have dupes.
There is some progress known on this feature?
@Hadden89 Nope, sorry. None yet.
@ROTFL nice catch: I'm a new Vivaldi user and not having history sync in the browser that offers so much for my comfort is a stopper.. For example I actively use work-mobile-home computers to continue the work and now I have no history from my working machine on a mobile/home ones. So for now I just try to "bookmark everything I can"
carloconti
Any news about this? It's a real dealbreaker, it's like not having a history sync at all
Pesala Ambassador
@carloconti With over
2,7003,660 feature requests, and a small team, those needed by few users or difficult to implement may have to wait for a long time. Wherever you see that a feature is tagged as In Progress, it may get done this year rather than next.
m.s.moradian
Hello
2021 came but just nothing
Plaese work on sync between android and windows.
Full history sync is really something that a modern browser needs. It should be high on the developers list. Even Edge has it now.
lukaskarabec Translator
I'm also joining the application. Indeed, this is the feature that a modern browser should have. Thank you
If synchronization is difficult, at least I want a function to export data files such as history sqlite.
The PC version allows users to work with files directly, but the Android version requires the developer to implement that functionality.
please,please,please,please.
lukaskarabec Translator
Hi, I would like to ask what condition it is, after all, it is an essential function for some of us. Thank you
Pesala Ambassador
@lukaskarabec The thread is not even tagged as IN PROGRESS yet.
In my opinion, the problem is the amount of data that needs to be transferred to/from the sync servers to implement this. Sync is not free or magic. It takes server storage space and bandwidth.
Think about it. Over a million users, some of whom might have thousands of pages in history. I know it is only a URL that needs to be stored, but it is still a lot of data to transfer and sync happens every fifteen minutes or so. Might it not have a severe impact on performance even if only a few thousand users enable this option?
With 3,667 feature requests, and a small team, those needed by few users or difficult to implement may have to wait for a long time. Wherever you see that a feature is tagged as In Progress, it may get done this year rather than next.
@Pesala I think is more a database issue. They still have to find a way to keep the datas coherence when such URLs are synced whereas the typed history is just text+link. The size of an "usual" history file is between 100mb and 1 gb. But is rare to go beyond 250mb.