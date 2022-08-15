Keep Current Bookmark Selected After Cancelling Tree Search
-
Marc Sigrist
Tree Search is a great feature at which Vivaldi by far excels any other browser. However, it still has a caveat which has kind of blocked my productivity almost every day since tree search was introduced a year ago.
After cancelling the search expression (clicking on x), the currently selected bookmark becomes unselected, and I have to enter and search the same expression again to get where I was.
Why would I want the "found bookmark" and its path to remain selected? Because sometimes, the current folder contains additional interesting bookmarks to investigate, which are not visible, because they themselves don't match the search expression.
E.g., assume I search for "Azure" in my bookmarks panel and find the "Dev Services/Azure/Azure Services by Region" bookmark. I select that, and then cancel the search expression, in order to be able to see what else is in the "Azure" folder. But after cancelling, the whole selection is lost, forcing me to start all over again.
-
neltherion
THIS is what I was looking for... Wondering why no one else has upvoted this?
Whenever I search for a bookmark I also want to access its neighbors (because I put the nearly same bookmarks in the same folders) but when I cancel the search, I lose all trace of where the bookmark was before and have no idea how to get to that specific folder within the big bookmarks tree...
I hope they implement this soon...
-
@Marc-Sigrist Many thanks for asking this. It's my one and only frustration with Vivaldi since I ditched Opera 12, which exhibited this excellent behavior.
Currently, my solution is to open the Bookmarks edition window and perform my search there again. I often have exactly the same intention as the one you stated: explore other interesting bookmarks in the folder.
-
Marc Sigrist
@VoodooPriest Wow, why did I not find this workaround myself (using the Bookmarks tab/window instead of the Bookmarks panel)! Thanks, your advice helps a lot, eventhough it would be much preferrable if the panel behaved equally well.
-
@Marc-Sigrist
Long after you, I just made this request on a local forum: I translate it to support this feature request :
I am terribly missing a layout in VV. When I search for a bookmark in the side panel (consequent list), the filtering is quite efficient. But other bookmarks belonging to the same folder, can meet the criteria of my search, without the applied filter being operative (for lack of tags).
I would like the unfiltered list to return to the last bookmark or folder highlighted during filtering by pressing ESC.
The only way is to proceed to find the file, is to memorize the path well and then laboriously reopen the cascade of folder to the target
-
luagwoandersch
@hipeline
This feature i'miss since opera 12.x, it's a BIG time saver for daily users. It makes Vivaldi unique compared to other
browsers.
-
@Marc-Sigrist Well, I came to the forum to report the same issue again, and I found out that this thread exists and I had contributed to it.
I'm using Vivaldi 3.0, which I installed yesterday, and I just realized that the problem that occurs in the panel is the same in the Bookmarks view: type a string in the search box, select a bookmark from the filtered list in the view (not the panel!), click the 'x' in the search box => the bookmarks tree is reinitialized. Why, oh why?
I've repeated this sequence of actions a dozen times in a row and each time, I've had the same behavior, no matter what key(s) I held down while clicking the 'x'. I just don't get it. Really.
Anyway, my previous solution of using the Bookmarks view/window no longer works.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@VoodooPriest There is a workaround. I use the Panel.
- Right-click, Expand All Folders
- Perform the search
- Select the bookmark
- Cancel the search
You may have to scroll down using the scroll bar to locate the selected bookmark in its folder or subfolder.
I am aware that this workaround is not a solution, but that is all we have until feature requests get implemented.
-
@Pesala Many thanks. It does the trick nicely. I just have to remember to expand folders first
-
Marc Sigrist
@VoodooPriest Thanks for adding your additional comment in hindsight. Yes, I tried your workaround some time ago, and indeed it did not help. However, @Pesala 's workaround now does the trick.
-
Reported this issue as (VB-65976) a good week ago. Thanks for digging this up.
Expanding all folders is a strange way to deal with the issue and it does not feel right. It is still better than not to know where you are in your bookmarks tree after the search, so thanks for the idea @Pesala
-
It looks like the selected item is already preserved after exiting Search, even in a collapsed view. If I execute "[+] New Bookmark" in the collapsed view, it creates the bookmark just below the one which was selected in search view (but does not expand its tree).
So really the only change needed is: when exiting search, automatically expand the folder tree containing the selection. My preference would be to leave other collapsed/expanded folders as is; I may be working with more than one.
I would find that change very helpful. The "Expand All Folders" workaround is OK for finding a single folder or bookmark. However, if I want to search and expand more than one folder (e.g. for copying or reorganizing bookmarks), then a fully expanded view is impractical (I have more then 2,700 bookmarks). So I am stuck with searching, memorizing, and manually expanding paths as described in posts above.
{Vivaldi 3.2.1967.47 on Windows 10 1903}
-
It looks like the selected item is already preserved after exiting Search, even in a collapsed view. If I execute "[+] New Bookmark" in the collapsed view, it creates the bookmark just below the one which was selected in search view (but does not expand its tree).
@GJS I noticed this recently and I'd say that this is a regression. Should probably be reported as a bug.
-
I'm also still wating for more convenient bookmarks filtering and adding.
-
-
CADutchman
Currently, clicking a resulting folder doesn't help, and clearing the bookmark search wrongly closes all bookmark folders, thus losing the desired context. The expected and requested behavior is the resulting bookmark search is kept when Bookmark search is cleared.
Clicking a bookmark folder expand button following a bookmark search should reveal the contents of that bookmark folder without disturbing any other bookmark search results.
-
kirill1996
After searching through the bookmarks, the ability to open the found by matching the name of the folder, please make!
Otherwise, I find folders by the name I entered in the search field and...
After clicking on the folder itself, I do not go to the folder! Nothing happens... Which is very illogical.
Please make it possible to open the found folder, too)
-
I second this feature request.
A common use case is to search for something, find a bookmark closely matching the search query and then wanting to explore other bookmarks in the same folder or neighbouring folders.
But with Vivaldi, when one clears the search query, the previously found bookmark is no longer selected or visible and one needs to browse to the location, which takes a lot of time.
If one selects a found bookmark or folder, it should remain selected and visible as the search query is cleared.
Note that this was the behaviour that was implemented in Firefox's old Bookmark Search Plus extension and I believe in dear old Opera 12.
-
Definitely.
The behavior I expect is:
- Perform a search
- If there are folders among the search results, double click on the folder
- Vivaldi clears the search criteria and shows me the expanded content of that folder.
-
kirill1996
@jbrugger said in After a bookmark search, the ability to open a found by matching folder name:
If there are folders among the search results, double click on the folder
Can you do that yourself?
Me, the folder does not open after double-clicking!
-
luagwoandersch
request from 2018 on the same topic https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/28972/keep-current-bookmark-selected-after-cancelling-tree-search