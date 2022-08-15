Tree Search is a great feature at which Vivaldi by far excels any other browser. However, it still has a caveat which has kind of blocked my productivity almost every day since tree search was introduced a year ago.

After cancelling the search expression (clicking on x), the currently selected bookmark becomes unselected, and I have to enter and search the same expression again to get where I was.

Why would I want the "found bookmark" and its path to remain selected? Because sometimes, the current folder contains additional interesting bookmarks to investigate, which are not visible, because they themselves don't match the search expression.

E.g., assume I search for "Azure" in my bookmarks panel and find the "Dev Services/Azure/Azure Services by Region" bookmark. I select that, and then cancel the search expression, in order to be able to see what else is in the "Azure" folder. But after cancelling, the whole selection is lost, forcing me to start all over again.