Overwrite Existing Keyboard Shortcut (with Confirmation)
Pesala Ambassador
It was suggested by a few users that we should be able to overwrite existing shortcuts when assigning shortcuts.
In current snapshots, a warning is shown that the command is already assigned, and to which command.
A confirmation warning should be given as it would otherwise be too easy to mess up the existing shortcut configuration.
perhaps a good way to implement this is to show a "reassign" link/button at the end of that warning message.
ukanuk Ambassador
Here's my idea mockup copied from another duplicate thread:
Pesala Ambassador
@ukanuk Users should search first then we would not have over 600 duplicate threads. It is OK to comment on an existing thread with a suggestion how to implement it.
Concatenate Commands already suggests assigning two commands to a single shortcut, but each single command would still have its own shortcut.
If you add this link as a web panel, it is easier to quickly search with two or three keywords to narrow down the results.
risingStark
This particular thing is so needed. I was setting up my vivaldi browser and had to go through this poorly thought out thing so many times.
My suggestions would be:
When you try to set a duplicate shortcut, it should give 4 options:
14.1 Override the shortcut (this will remove the shortcut for the original command)
14.2 Interchange the shortcut(when clicked on this one, it should ask what to shortcut to set for that one)
14.3 Show that shortcut i.e., scroll it into view
14.4 set both of them as same.
The most efficient one would be interchange shortcut option. But for now, atleast override could be implemented. It took me so much time to just keep scrolling up & down, to find where that duplicate short is.
Pesala Ambassador
@risingstark said in Overwrite Existing Shortcut (with Confirmation):
It took me so much time to just keep scrolling up & down, to find where that duplicate short is.
There is a search field in the Settings dialog, so there is no need to do any scrolling to find the command that uses the shortcut.
risingStark
@pesala Yeah, I saw but its a little hassle because you have to again and again click on the keyboard button to see all the shortcuts in 1 place because after deleting the search term, it shows the all settings panel from start. It could at least retain the scroll depth in future for all settings or show the same panel that was selected before searching something.
But anyways, a not so urgent feature and some way of search is better than none.
The lack of this shortcut overwrite feature gives an unnecessary negative experience when first testing the Vivaldi browser. There are not many negative issues, so in that sense I think this should be given priority.