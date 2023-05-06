This particular thing is so needed. I was setting up my vivaldi browser and had to go through this poorly thought out thing so many times.

My suggestions would be:

When you try to set a duplicate shortcut, it should give 4 options:

14.1 Override the shortcut (this will remove the shortcut for the original command)

14.2 Interchange the shortcut(when clicked on this one, it should ask what to shortcut to set for that one)

14.3 Show that shortcut i.e., scroll it into view

14.4 set both of them as same.

The most efficient one would be interchange shortcut option. But for now, atleast override could be implemented. It took me so much time to just keep scrolling up & down, to find where that duplicate short is.