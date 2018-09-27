-
MaartenRenckens
An on-hover panel switch toggle would automatically show/hide the sidebar, together with the panels. This saves more space than the auto-hide panel that was introduced in July 2018, while keeping the the sidebar close to hand.
Pesala Ambassador
@maartenrenckens I am accustomed to panels in my Serif programs. The animation shows the side panel on autohide in WebPlus X8. Hovering the mouse cursor opens the panel over the page, until the cursor is moved back onto the page.
One change that would improve on this is to show the Panel Toolbar only on moving the mouse cursor to the side of the screen, and hide it again on the panels closing.
@maartenrenckens I miss this too....
Vivaldiant
If it can be done as Cent does it that would be perfect, IMHO
Hi guys, following Pesala adivice to go through this way to ask for a feature. I'll echo the request for an Automatically hiding Sidebar which is displayed on hover. Please include this feature on future upgrades of the browser.
mib2berlin Soprano
