I would like to open a link in split screen (vertical and horizontal). I have setup a shortcut in appearance > link > and a quick command. Now I can right click on a link > split horizontally.

BUT, I have 2 setup : one on windows and one on mac.

I'm concern about the fact that if you don't use a mouse it's a lot harder to make this shortcut work... a shortcut like option+click would be a lot easier.

and when I use my mac i d'ont use a mouse

cause I hate the magic mouse and other mouse I don't like using them (the mouse scroll is reversed). there is a parameter but it is global: if you change direction the scroll changes the mouse AND the trackpad, and vice versa.

Is there a way to put a customizable click modifier ? like option+click on mac or alt+click on windows