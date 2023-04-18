Keyboard+Mouse Shortcuts
-
I would like to be able to make shortcuts similar to Ctrl+Scroll for zooming in and out of a webpage. I'd like to be able to hold Shift and scroll to switch tabs similar to Ctrl+PgUp/PgDn.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@omen_20 Yes. There is lots of scope here for improving accessibility.
Currently, Shift+Scrollwheel will pan large images, while scrollwheel alone scrolls up/down.
Scrolling on the tabs already switches tabs like Ctrl Page Up/Down, but it would be better if one did not have to move the mouse to the tabs first.
-
sventhebarbarian
Up voted - I want to mimic Chromes keyboard+mouse shortcut for opening new tabs:
In Chrome:
Shift+click = open in new window
Ctrl+Shift+click = open in new tab and focus that tab
In Vivaldi these actions are swapped
For someone new to Vivaldi coming from Chrome their habits will need to be re-learned, it should be pretty easy to allow users to re-assign these.
-
mjthoraval
@sventhebarbarian I agree.
I am trying Vivaldi to get a more customisable browser. But Vivaldi is forcing all users to use a different shortcut from all other browsers, without any way to revert it back. This is very strange...
-
I would like to open a link in split screen (vertical and horizontal). I have setup a shortcut in appearance > link > and a quick command. Now I can right click on a link > split horizontally.
BUT, I have 2 setup : one on windows and one on mac.
I'm concern about the fact that if you don't use a mouse it's a lot harder to make this shortcut work... a shortcut like option+click would be a lot easier.
and when I use my mac i d'ont use a mouse
cause I hate the magic mouse and other mouse I don't like using them (the mouse scroll is reversed). there is a parameter but it is global: if you change direction the scroll changes the mouse AND the trackpad, and vice versa.
Is there a way to put a customizable click modifier ? like option+click on mac or alt+click on windows
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Mahzazel I created two Command Chains; one for Split Horizontally, and one for Split Vertically. In your case you would have to open the link in a new tab before using the shortcuts for the Command Chains.
I assigned:
- Split Horizontally = Shift+H
- Split Vertically = Shift+V
The Chains duplicate the active tab, then tile it with the original. No delay command seems to be necessary: Just Duplicate then Tile. In Settings, enable Tabs, Tab Selection:Include Active Tab in Initial Selection
-
@Pesala unfortunately that's what I try to avoid doing ... I find this too annoying. why bother with 2 actions when you can right click and open in split horizontal view ... or even better: a single shortcut "alt+click" or "option+click" (but it's not implemented currently in vivaldi). and it would be nice to have a "peek" option like in Arc ou Zen browser, but it's another subject on its own.