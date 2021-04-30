Option for Find in Page Toolbar to Remain Open
Sometimes one needs to search on several pages consecutively. It would be good if the find in page toolbar did not disappear when reloading or going to another page/site.
Agree. There should be a LOCK button on the Find toolbar to lock it & turn it into a global toolbar, then auto highlight find terms when switch to other tab.
Good afternoon all,
Has anyone discovered any CSS or JS mods that would allow the Find toolbar to be pinned, locked, open on every page, etc. ?
That rigth. I will copy my text from other topics using numbers. It look much clearer for developers:
If you are looking, if you found your word on page 50, then you will have to press:
— "Ctrl+F" 50 times,
— "Ctrl+V" 50 times ,
— "enter" 50 times.
This is not normal.
I suggest to reduce these 150 clicks to 1.
On other browsers I tested (Edge), when I go to next page in same tab or when I go to another tab, then press F3 (to find next match):
The "Find in page" box reappears with previous searched string and finds the next match.
Vivaldi should do the same but, when I press F3:
The "Find in page" box reappears empty.
Pesala Ambassador
@jesus2099 I disagree. Find Next (F3) should do what it says, preferably without opening the toolbar if it is closed, but shortcuts can be edited so it not too important. Best to match the Edge standard by default.
Find in Page certainly needs some loving care and attention.
There is some CSS to place it at the bottom, which stops the page moving when the toolbar is toggled.
/* Find in Page at Bottom*/ .find-in-page-wrapper {order: 2;}
Actually I don't really need that the toolbar remains locked, I'm just tired at always typing (or ctrl+v) the same searched words again and again, after F3.
If there is a way that it remembers my search, please tell me.
I want F3 to have its memory, like in other browsers, maybe I need to create a new topic, then...