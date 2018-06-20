@vabalokis Unless one has a monitor with a relatively low vertical resolution like 768 pixels, a folder that fills the screen is already too long for efficient selection of bookmarks with the mouse. On my 1920 x 1080 portrait monitor the folder has to be very long before I have to start scrolling.

I think users should manually organise their bookmarks into subfolders to make them easier to access, but more than two or at most three levels of cascading menus is inefficient.

How does Maxthon split a folder with 50 bookmarks? Does the first column fill the screen, or are the columns all the same height?

Re: The width of the menus, see Limit the Width of Bookmark Menu Folders

One can already do this by editing the bookmark titles, but it's labour-intensive. There should be a maximum width beyond which the titles get truncated.