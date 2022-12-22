I’m no longer a macOS user, see @AltCode’s version of the mod using native buttons ☛ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/633253

archived:

I'm running a Vivaldi icon in the panel container for a relatively long time. First of all I'm a macOS user, therefore I don't have the menu and no Vivaldi icon by default Secondly, the icon has no active functionality, therefore the browser window can be dragged and dropped at this newly created space, which is normally not possible (you can't drag window by clicking on the panel). And last but not least – when you have a standard panel open the Vivaldi icon is placed exactly in front of the panel title. In my opinion this looks more natural than always having the bookmarks (or whatever) icon fixed in front of any title.

But enough of that, I'm sharing this small code because I recently changed this from a css– to a javascript only mod, because I wanted the icon to change color according to the theme, instead of having a static background picture with a static color.

custom.js