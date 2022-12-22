Vivaldi icon
I’m no longer a macOS user, see @AltCode’s version of the mod using native buttons ☛ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/633253
I'm running a Vivaldi icon in the panel container for a relatively long time. First of all I'm a macOS user, therefore I don't have the menu and no Vivaldi icon by default Secondly, the icon has no active functionality, therefore the browser window can be dragged and dropped at this newly created space, which is normally not possible (you can't drag window by clicking on the panel). And last but not least – when you have a standard panel open the Vivaldi icon is placed exactly in front of the panel title. In my opinion this looks more natural than always having the bookmarks (or whatever) icon fixed in front of any title.
But enough of that, I'm sharing this small code because I recently changed this from a css– to a javascript only mod, because I wanted the icon to change color according to the theme, instead of having a static background picture with a static color.
custom.js
// Vivaldi Icon // version 2021.9.0 // https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/28047/vivaldi-icon // Places the Vivaldi logo in the UI. Mostly cosmetic. (function () { function vivIcon() { const panel = document.getElementById("switch"); const div = document.createElement("div"); div.id = "vivIcn"; div.style.height = "34px"; div.innerHTML = '<svg viewBox="0 0 13 12" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M9.96 2.446c-.498-1.02.032-2.164 1.115-2.41.881-.2 1.793.464 1.909 1.38.051.402-.027.771-.222 1.118-1.606 2.855-3.213 5.709-4.816 8.566-.298.531-.731.852-1.325.896-.665.049-1.188-.237-1.524-.828-1.016-1.789-2.021-3.586-3.03-5.379-.614-1.092-1.229-2.182-1.84-3.275-.616-1.102.079-2.442 1.315-2.507.653-.034 1.157.274 1.488.854.453.794.897 1.593 1.346 2.389.323.574.64 1.152.972 1.72.481.824 1.189 1.289 2.13 1.347 1.333.081 2.571-.907 2.73-2.358l.025-.272c-.007-.47-.093-.865-.275-1.239z"></path></svg>'; panel.insertBefore(div, panel.firstChild); document.querySelector("#vivIcn svg").style = "width: 16px; height: 16px; fill: var(--colorFgFaded); display: block; margin: 9px auto;"; document.getElementById("vivIcn").style = "-webkit-app-region: drag"; } setTimeout(function wait() { const browser = document.getElementById("browser"); if (browser) { vivIcon(); } else { setTimeout(wait, 300); } }, 300); })();
@luetage Could you point me to how to enable custom js is it similar to enabling custom css mod?
@artex Very similar – https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi/
The difference is you put the file in the vivaldi folder directly and in browser.html you make the reference at a different line.
I made an alternative version that uses the Vivaldi icon with the background, and I thought I'd share it here.
EDIT: custom.js
function vivaldiIcon() { const panel = document.getElementById('switch'); const div = document.createElement('div'); div.id = 'vivIcn'; div.style.height = '34px'; div.innerHTML = '<svg viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d=" M 12 24 C 17.26 24 20.18 24 22.09 22.09 C 24 20.18 24 17.29 24 12 C 24 6.71 24 3.82 22.09 1.91 C 20.18 0 17.26 0 12 0 C 6.74 0 3.82 0 1.9 1.94 C -0.02 3.88 0 6.77 0 12 C 0 17.23 0 20.21 1.9 22.12 C 3.8 24.03 6.74 24 12 24 Z M 18.9 8.6 Q 16.11 13.42 13.34 18.24 C 13.042 18.82 12.461 19.199 11.81 19.24 C 11.088 19.323 10.388 18.954 10.05 18.31 Q 8.3 15.31 6.56 12.31 L 4.46 8.58 C 4.12 8.017 4.103 7.315 4.415 6.736 C 4.727 6.157 5.322 5.786 5.98 5.76 C 6.704 5.709 7.386 6.105 7.7 6.76 L 9.25 9.4 C 9.63 10.05 9.99 10.7 10.37 11.34 C 10.868 12.24 11.802 12.813 12.83 12.85 C 14.416 12.94 15.797 11.778 15.98 10.2 C 15.988 10.097 15.988 9.993 15.98 9.89 C 15.981 9.408 15.871 8.933 15.66 8.5 C 15.298 7.843 15.364 7.033 15.827 6.443 C 16.29 5.853 17.061 5.597 17.785 5.792 C 18.509 5.988 19.047 6.597 19.15 7.34 C 19.207 7.776 19.12 8.219 18.9 8.6 Z "></path></svg>'; panel.insertBefore(div, panel.firstChild); document.querySelector('#vivIcn svg').style = 'width: 16px; height: 16px; fill: var(--colorFgFaded); display: block; margin: 9px auto;'; document.getElementById('vivIcn').style = '-webkit-app-region: drag'; }; // Loop waiting for the browser to load the UI. You can call all functions from just one instance. setTimeout(function wait() { const browser = document.getElementById('browser'); if (browser) { vivaldiIcon(); } else { setTimeout(wait, 300); } }, 300);
@altcode Nice, except you aren't sharing your version right now, the code is missing ^^
@luetage Ah sorry, forgot about that. It should be up now.
I know enough CSS to be dangerous, but not knowledgable enough to modify JS code. Can you modify the script to put the icon in the address bar? Thanks!
function vivIcon() { const adr = document.querySelector('.toolbar-addressbar.toolbar'); const div = document.createElement('div'); div.id = 'vivIcn'; div.style.width = '34px'; adr.style = '-webkit-app-region: drag'; div.innerHTML = '<svg viewBox="0 0 13 12" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M9.96 2.446c-.498-1.02.032-2.164 1.115-2.41.881-.2 1.793.464 1.909 1.38.051.402-.027.771-.222 1.118-1.606 2.855-3.213 5.709-4.816 8.566-.298.531-.731.852-1.325.896-.665.049-1.188-.237-1.524-.828-1.016-1.789-2.021-3.586-3.03-5.379-.614-1.092-1.229-2.182-1.84-3.275-.616-1.102.079-2.442 1.315-2.507.653-.034 1.157.274 1.488.854.453.794.897 1.593 1.346 2.389.323.574.64 1.152.972 1.72.481.824 1.189 1.289 2.13 1.347 1.333.081 2.571-.907 2.73-2.358l.025-.272c-.007-.47-.093-.865-.275-1.239z"></path></svg>'; adr.insertBefore(div, adr.firstChild); document.querySelector('#vivIcn svg').style = 'width: 18px; height: 18px; fill: var(--colorAccentFg); display: block; margin: 8px auto'; }; setTimeout(function wait() { const browser = document.getElementById('browser'); if (browser) { toolsMenu(); } else { setTimeout(wait, 300); } }, 300);
If you want the squircle instead, you will have to exchange the path.
Thank you! Can you make it clickable and provide the default for vivaldi icon behaviour (show context menu with File, Edit, View, etc)? It would be very useful with hidden header.
@aminought Not sure what angle you're coming from. If you're on macOS, it isn't possible. If you're on Windows, just move the real Vivaldi menu icon instead.
@luetage I don't know javascript, so after some experiments I got something like that:
function vivaldiIcon() { const panel = document.getElementById('switch'); const button = document.getElementsByClassName('vivaldi')[0] const app_icon = document.getElementsByClassName('application-icon')[0] app_icon.innerHTML = '<svg viewBox="0 0 13 12" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M9.96 2.446c-.498-1.02.032-2.164 1.115-2.41.881-.2 1.793.464 1.909 1.38.051.402-.027.771-.222 1.118-1.606 2.855-3.213 5.709-4.816 8.566-.298.531-.731.852-1.325.896-.665.049-1.188-.237-1.524-.828-1.016-1.789-2.021-3.586-3.03-5.379-.614-1.092-1.229-2.182-1.84-3.275-.616-1.102.079-2.442 1.315-2.507.653-.034 1.157.274 1.488.854.453.794.897 1.593 1.346 2.389.323.574.64 1.152.972 1.72.481.824 1.189 1.289 2.13 1.347 1.333.081 2.571-.907 2.73-2.358l.025-.272c-.007-.47-.093-.865-.275-1.239z"></path></svg>'; app_icon.firstChild.style.width = '18px'; button.style.height = 'calc(var(--toolbarHeight) + var(--padding) - 6px)'; panel.insertBefore(button, panel.firstChild); }; let adr = {}; setTimeout(function wait() { adr = document.querySelector('.toolbar-addressbar.toolbar'); if (adr) { vivaldiIcon(); } else { setTimeout(wait, 300); } }, 300);
Looks good. Can't test it though, because I'm not on Windows.
@luetage Hey, is there a way to use your V icon to close the panel tab? When applying the mod found here in addition to your panel toggle mod, it's not possible to get to the toggle once opened: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/11208/autohide-adress-bar
@goldnoway What's a panel tab? You can potentially just attach a listener to the Vivaldi icon and toggle the panels container with it.
@luetage Oops, I don't know why I said "panel tab", I really should have said "panel".
I want to be able to close the panel with the Vivaldi button. How can I do that? Thanks for your answer!
@goldnoway I don't understand the request to be honest. If the Vivaldi icon is on the panels container, it will disappear and you can't toggle with it. If it's on the address bar, the script you are using will have the same problem as the panel toggle one.
@luetage Well, I gave another shot at the "autohide adress bar" thing and the effect isn't quite the same as what I experienced earlier:
I wanted an easy way of turning the panel off, but I suppose it's not as easy as I thought. Thanks anyway
It's very easy, you just won't be able to turn the panel on again without using a shortcut or a menu item. The Vivaldi icon sits on the panel you are trying to hide. In a way it's just bad UI But if you want that I can give you the code. I'm just trying to make sure that I understand you correctly, it's an unusual request.
This does what you want:
function vivIcon() { const panel = document.getElementById('switch'); const div = document.createElement('div'); div.id = 'vivIcn'; div.style.height = '34px'; div.innerHTML = '<svg viewBox="0 0 13 12" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M9.96 2.446c-.498-1.02.032-2.164 1.115-2.41.881-.2 1.793.464 1.909 1.38.051.402-.027.771-.222 1.118-1.606 2.855-3.213 5.709-4.816 8.566-.298.531-.731.852-1.325.896-.665.049-1.188-.237-1.524-.828-1.016-1.789-2.021-3.586-3.03-5.379-.614-1.092-1.229-2.182-1.84-3.275-.616-1.102.079-2.442 1.315-2.507.653-.034 1.157.274 1.488.854.453.794.897 1.593 1.346 2.389.323.574.64 1.152.972 1.72.481.824 1.189 1.289 2.13 1.347 1.333.081 2.571-.907 2.73-2.358l.025-.272c-.007-.47-.093-.865-.275-1.239z"></path></svg>'; panel.insertBefore(div, panel.firstChild); document.querySelector('#vivIcn svg').style = 'width: 18px; height: 18px; fill: var(--colorFgFaded); display: block; margin: 9px auto;'; document.getElementById('vivIcn').addEventListener('click', panelOFF); function panelOFF() { const toggle = document.querySelector('.paneltogglefooter'); var evt = new MouseEvent('click', { bubbles: true, cancelable: true, view: window }); toggle.dispatchEvent(evt); }; };
@luetage Well, that's not really what I had in mind, but it's even better! Thank you !