@ian-coog Not for me it wouldn't, and it adds greater complexity than is justifiable. I use Buttons in range controls because a slider is harder to control.

We really don't need larger increments for either setting.

If you use buttons in range controls, you can click the zoom setting to enter any number if you want to zoom by a large increment.

If you're trying to fit one more column of speed dials on the start page or one more folder on the Bookmarks Bar, fine control is what is needed. If 100% is not quite large enough to read the menus, you probably don't need 125% or 150%.