Per-site Preferred Language
Include "preferred language" in Site Settings.
Some sites automatically choose the display language depending on the information (the Accept-Language value) the browser sends to them:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27441/language-and-user-agent-string
There is a global setting of the preferred languages, but you sometimes want a per-site setting to counteract the annoying automatic choice of the languages you don't want.
@pafflick moved this topic from Vivaldi for Renault on 20 Sept 2022, 20:12
I'm intrigued! both by what "Vivaldi for Renault" means and by how this happened. I didn't post my initial feature request to "Vivaldi for Renault", whose existence I learned a minute ago! (I'm not at all complaining. I'm just intrigued.)