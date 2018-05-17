Keep "+" Visible when Using Vertical Tabs
When using lots of vertical tabs the "+" scrolls below the window and can only be reached moving the slider. The trashcan is always visible.
I suggest putting the "+" and the trashcan side by side and keep them always visible.
Something like this?
I like it. (With mods can be done, but yeah a native option will be nice).
It would make sense to keep it next to the bin only if there are enough tabs that it would otherwise be hidden.
@lonm And an option to always keep them near and visible
I like... compacted things (/run 80s catchy tune)
I strongly support this request! I makes no sense to force the user to scroll the tabs while there is plenty of space available next to the bin.
mib2berlin
Hi, only 5 up votes in 5 Month, not many user need this or do not vote.
@mib2berlin Sad, but true. But who wants it uses mod (if js mods work for him).
@mib2berlin 6 now
@goedl said in Keep "+" Visible when Using Vertical Tabs:
I suggest putting the "+" and the trashcan side by side
This may be fine when the tab bar is full, but it is less convenient than the current setup when the tab bar is half empty. Even with 20 tabs open, my tab bar is not full when placed on the side.
I think another solution to the problem should be sought. Right-click, New Tab is one method, but I realise that it is not as easy as just clicking a button.
QuHno Translator
@mib2berlin I guess because almost nobody uses vertical tabs, at least not with many tabs open (e.g. 100+), because then neither the refresh|unread dog's ear nor tab notifications are visible on tabs on the tabs that are scrolled out of view and because tabs on the side are really ugly in combination with running videos
@quhno said:
at least not with many tabs open (e.g. 100+)
I have 67 now :-). But use only ±5 of them.
@pesala said in How Many Tabs do you Usually Open?:
Currently there are 63 votes, which is a rather small survey sample, but it gives us some idea of how many tabs users usually open. About 24% open more than 50, and about 9.5% open more than 100 tabs.
9.5% of users opening 100 or more tabs is a significant minority.
@pesala said in Keep "+" Visible when Using Vertical Tabs:
This may be fine when the tab bar is full, but it is less convenient than the current setup when the tab bar is half empty. Even with 20 tabs open, my tab bar is not full when placed on the side.
I don't see why this should be less convenient...
I think another solution to the problem should be sought. Right-click, New Tab is one method, but I realise that it is not as easy as just clicking a button.
The most obvious solution then would be to place the + next to the bin if there are more tabs than can be displayed at once. If there are less, then the + can move to the position where it is now.
@tokoloko said:
The most obvious solution then would be to place the + next to the bin if there are more tabs than can be displayed at once. If there are less, then the + can move to the position where it is now.
For me the button was annoying because after start it was over the second tab. But I don't use the button and have it hidden so my comments are their way off-topic.
@tokoloko said in Keep "+" Visible when Using Vertical Tabs:
I don't see why this should be less convenient...
Because it is farther away right at the bottom of the window.
@pesala said in Keep "+" Visible when Using Vertical Tabs:
Because it is farther away right at the bottom of the window.
Well, with the same argument you can say that the bin is misplaced because it is far away.
For me, it would also be ok if the bin is beside the button at the end of the tab list. But then is should stay (together with the plus) at the lower end of the window if there are too much tabs for the space. The plus and the bin should easily be accessible, no matter how many tabs are there.
@tokoloko Well, this is why I said that another solution should be sought.
- Placing the bin next to the plus button solves one problem but creates another — the plus button scrolls out of view when the tab bar is full.
- A Configurable Toolbar would be my ideal solution, but we have been waiting years for this while no solution is yet in sight.
- I got used to the bin being on the right next to the Windows buttons with tabs at the top. It is OK with tabs at the bottom too.
I fully agree with your point that they should both be easily accessible, no matter how many tabs there are, I am just not sure how best to achieve it. Maybe add closed tabs to the Window menu (Alt+W)?
@pesala said in Keep "+" Visible when Using Vertical Tabs:
- Placing the bin next to the plus button solves one problem but creates another — the plus button scrolls out of view when the tab bar is full.
I don't see the problem. If the tab bar is not yet full, then then bin and plus are at the end of the tab list. If the tab bar is full, then they both stick at the end of the (visible) list (as the bin does currently always do). No additional bars or configurations would be required; they are simply both visible and accessible all the time.
Amazing!
Only six years from suggestion to execution
Thanx a lot.
@goedl However, as happens in many features, this one wasn't tested properly, again. When vertical tab bar is full, and scrollbar appears, "+" sign shows only on every other or every third new tab. Not with every new tab.