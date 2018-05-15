Increase the Range for Default Zoom
-
I use V on a 4k 65" screen. and some of the pages seem too big in spite of me having set min default at 50% and I have to end up zooming out each and every time (new pages)
Any reason we cant set default to less than that ? Other browsers dont have this restriction.
-
@rojaviv Indeed, why not? I moved your thread to Feature Requests and rephrased it to make it universal. Some users with impaired vision might require a default zoom of more than 200%.
In Opera 12.18 the range is from 20% to 1,000% which I think is adequate.
Edit: The range in Vivaldi is actually from 20% to 500% but one has to use the zoom shortcuts or scrollwheel to reach those limits.
-
One can enter 500 in the webpage zoom field on the Status Bar , but if one enters 500 in the Settings dialog, webpages, default webpage zoom it reverts to 200%, which is the maximum value via the dialog.
It should be simple to fix this little inconsistency and to increase the maximum to 1,000%
-
No change to this (apparently simple) fix after four years?
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Vivaldi for Renault on
-
I filed a bug report for this as I could not find any previous bug report made by me.
VB-114750 Default WebPage Zoom Maximum Value is 200% (Submitted 6/3/2025)
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Pesala Report was confirmed.
-
@DoctorG Thanks. I haven’t received any automated mail yet. Is there a problem? The server doesn’t show any.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Pesala Seems mail address you added had a typo in domain. I resend now to your corrected mail address.
-
@DoctorG Thanks. I used autofill on the Bug Report form, and somehow that got twisted. There might be a few other recent reports also have the wrong email address.
What about this one?
VB-114360 Bookmark separators show as hyphens, not horizontal rules.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Pesala Same wrong mail address. Keep care next time, we do not check if a mail address is valid.
Was a duplicate of VB-114443 which was closed as Fixed for a 7.2 version.