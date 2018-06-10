Preload Startpage Background Image
neltherion
Could you do something about "Preloading" the desktop wallpaper and Vivaldi's Background? everytime you open a new tab while having a large resolution wallpaper (1080p+), you get some kind of lag until the background is fully loaded...
Can' this phase be done in the background (just for the wallpaper) so that when you open a new tab you don't have to see the background being rendered progressively?
Pesala Ambassador
@neltherion I moved your post to the Feature Requests.
I use a small tiled image, so don't see any delay, but if I use the Windows desktop image there is a noticeable delay
neltherion
This is strange... I was having laggy problems with Vivaldi and just noticed if I change the desktop wallpapers to the ones shipped with Vivaldi and then after a while change it back to desktop wallpapers, the delay gets fixed (until it happens again and I have to do it again).
The delay is felt in these areas:
When using a gesture to open a new tab, the gesture registers laggy and slow
When pressing Ctrl+T to open a new tab, the shortcut is registered slower than when there is no background wallpaper or using the wallpapers shipped with Vivaldi
neltherion
I noticed Vivaldi seems to do some kind of Preloading for it's own wallpapers + our custom chosen wallpaper but NOT the Windows auto-changing wallpapers...
Now that these images are part of the theme, this should be complete now
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests