Whats your dream car?
Despite the fact that i would never cheat my Aston Martin my dream car would be.. [img size=400]http://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/6/6b/Bugatti_veyron_in_Tokyo.jpg[/img] Yeah, the specific Bugatti Veyron. Picture from car expo in Tokyo. What about you?
Megamieuwsel
Not too hot on expensive cars myself, but I'd go for this one:
[attachment=55]f75f45065e491a3adc61e72a384867bb_L.jpg[/attachment]
Very cool and yeah… the Bugatti is quite a dream. But in a sense, I've owned my dream car. At 21 I came into some money and immediately bought a brand new Mustang. Fire engine red, black interior, 289 V8 engine, recessed directional signals in hood. The year was 1967 and my Mustang was incredibly awesome. I was out every Saturday polishing it on my parents' lawn. Sure do miss that car.
I don't want to ask for too much, so I'd be fine with a Maybach Exelero.
I tried to post an image of my dream car but it didn't work.
Can someone tell me how to do it?
The first three that came to mind, but there would be so many.
Lexus LFA; Alfa Romeo 8C, Arial Atom
Can someone tell me how to do it?
There a Symbol called "Image Link" in the Toolbar (Near - "Ebay-Item").
Doesn't happen.
It happens in MyOpera.
I save the image link, then use ctl/v.
:huh: Are you kidding us? You "came into some money"? What does that mean? You had robbed a bank, to buy something like that?
[attachment=56]67mustang.jpg[/attachment]
Or were your parent millionaires? I mean, it was 67 and you had just finished the high school or were a student, I suppose?
Yup! That's my car! I'll dig around and see if I can find a picture of me in my pathetic sports' jacket and white pants (looked like a pimp). Many, Ice… that is my car (with one small exception: the directional signals were recessed into the hood so that I could see them from the driver's position. The money came from a lawsuit that my parents won. I had been injured and the company was found to be at fault. The very day the money was turned over to me... that very day I bought the car. The check literally burned a hole through my pants' pocket. LOL My girlfriend was pretty impressed but to tell the truth... I was closer to the car than to her. It had a sad ending that I don't want to remember. I think I'm going to go drown my sorrows right now. Thanks for posting.
So I found an old photo but I've no idea how to attach it. I've tried uploading it to Photobucket and then including the Image Link but when I preview it I get nothing. I've tried attaching it to my message but still nothing. Any clues as to how to get an image in these forum discussions?
Thats quite easy James:
Klick "Reply" (not Quick reply) and add pic-file with [Add File] button.
[attachment=57]addfile.jpg[/attachment]
After uploading press [Insert]. Thats it.
[attachment=58]mustang.jpg[/attachment]
I know. What you can't see is the color of my jacket: white with red stripes. The pants are white bell-bottoms. The shoes were white bucks. The shirt was red and the tie white with black stripes. I was a freakin' pimp (or I looked like one). Had that car for four years and my wife (girl friend back then) along with my father convinced me to get rid of it since gasoline prices had risen from 28 cents a gallon in 67 to 32 cents a gallon. OMG… my beautiful car, sold for a lousy Firenza. Not a happy camper and still not.
greybeard Ambassador
Ahh… Memories.
At about 18 or 19 I bought a 1937 Ford Tudor from my boss at the time.
It was all original, from paint to upholstery, but did need some work, I had some mechanical knowledge, some mechanic friends and a friend that worked a body shop. Needless to say it did not work out as the garage was broken into and the car stripped. Found some parts at a garage around the corner but could prove nothing… Sold it soon after. It was a big loss since they also got my tools.
If I won a lottery tomorrow, well I'd be looking for another.
I know. <…>
Nooo! You don´t! You even have no idea what i´m thinking atm.
You look so
awfawesome! But for the Communion you were actually much too old!
Oh no. Life is unfair - a tragedy! What a wonderful car!
…and what a sad story. :unsure:
I hope you win a lottery tomorrow!
Pretty hilarious. Sure do miss that car. I guess we all have to have our dream car at least once in this life (males seem to fit this picture, anyway). If I could have one thing now (material thing that is) it would be to have that beauty back in pristine condition. At the time when I got it I used to drive 50 miles to visit my girlfriend in nurses' training. It was late Sunday so I'd rocket along the highway at 90 mph (think of it… back in 67 and me driving like a fool along the darkened highway). The car had a shimmy around 70 mph but once over that, it sailed like a starship!
greybeard Ambassador
Thanks, it was a tragedy but I was young. I managed to get over the loss, but I will always have a soft spot for that model.
Now the tools, most of which had been my late father's, that was a bigger blow.
They had value and memories. He'd taught me what they were for and how to use them.
slackwrdave
I wouldn't mind having a '77 (+ or -) "Rockford Files" Pontiac Firebird Esprit, in gold.
Sure do miss that car. <…>
And rightly so! But you had classic car. My first car, with still 20, was a pure rational decision, not to say boring: A new 1988 Golf II (In US you call it "Rabbit").
Nothing special, except some cool BBS wheels I buyed two years later. Not that they made a sports car of it… (72 PS)
Not mine, but something like this: (mine was dark-gray metallic)
[attachment=59]Golf2.jpg[/attachment]
