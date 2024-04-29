Change Initial Focus for Clear Private Data Dialog
-
Pesala Ambassador
The drop list for the period is currently the initial focus. It would be more useful if initial focus was on Delete
-
Pesala Ambassador
This should be very easy to fix. I think most users will not often change the current preferences, but will just delete browsing data using their current preferences.
One shortcut to launch the dialog, followed by Enter is all it would then take. Otherwise, one has to use the mouse, or the awkward Shift+Tab, Shift+Tab, Enter.
-
@Pesala I think the original intent is to avoid accidental deletion of data, but it's kinda weird that it's not focus on CANCEL button as default behavior... IMHO it would be better to simply TAB > ENTER to get the task done.
-
+1 Yes!
I was going to propose the same!
--
PS
My related request here: Clear browsing data button on the Address bar
-
greybeard Ambassador
@Stardust I believe there are many requests for this 'feature'. I myself put one in when this was first introduced several years ago.
It would mean for the user to configure what they want cleared once, then this would be saved someplace to be used whenever it was called up.
It should also come up when closing the browser IMHO...
O12 behaved in this way if memory serves me correctly.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@greybeard Yes. In Opera 12.18 pressing Enter will delete the currently selected data.