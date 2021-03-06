Use / Autofill Saved Usernames and Passwords in Web Panels
claraangeles
I have a website in a web panel that logs me out every few minutes of inactivity, that's no issue for me but I'd like to be able to use my saved username and password to quickly login again. Currently the saved username and password selector only works within tabs but not within web panels. I am using Vivaldi 1.15.1146.5 (Official Build) (64-bit) on Windows 7.
PS: the only topic discussing this feature I could find is this one and it seems that the missing saved passwords feature was ignored in the replies.
This is also mentioned in passwords not available in side panel in the Windows subforum from 2 years ago.
But no feature request found so far, unless @pesala can dig something up
(I did use the suggested search string).
Since login states are preserved and shared between normal tabs and side panels I think this is not intended.
Identical behaviour for mobile and desktop view modes in side panel.
@gwen-dragon found this as a known bug VB-16368.
claraangeles
@Gwen-Dragon thanks for letting me know.
@gwen-dragon I hope there is progress in this direction?
Updates?
petrhavlicek
And now?
Just came across this issue as I start using Panels a lot and have Vivaldi newly installed on all my machines. Finding that feature this essential too.
Hey Vivaldi Community,
I've been playing around with the web browser for a while. Don't know if it's just me but I've noticed that password autofill doesn't work on sites accessed through the toolbar panel. I thought I would bring it up here for discussion.
I propose that password autofill is also implemented with sites accessed through side panel toolbar.
Pesala Ambassador
I have no problem logging in to a website that has been added as a web panel.
Can you give an example?
Hello@Pesala,
Logging in manually works fine most of the time through web panel interface of site. Out of my experience so far, TikTok and Discord's interface is a bit buggy. Their buttons/menus often sag lower than where you'd expect them.
TikTok buttons are a little funky but work fine.
Adding server option runs beneath visibility.
Even though there are a few hiccups with some sites here and there, I'm very grateful for this web panel feature of Vivaldi. It's really neat. Thank you!
The issue I brought up earlier was the fact that the password autofill feature on the web browser doesn't work through the web panel interface. If you delete cookies, you may be able to experience it yourself. It's not a big deal.
As you can see the autofill feature works on the main window whereas web panel section doesn't apply.
Projection of how I'd like to see it work:
- Autofill password works on web panel interface too
- Web panel cookies stored differently from the whole browser
- Option of whether to delete cookies of web panel interface in menu:
Thank you for your time taking in my feedback
mib2berlin
@neetgpt
Hi, to my knowledge web panels cant reach the Vivaldi password manager.
You have to add your credentials manually but only once, I use some web panels with logins, they stay always logged in.
Cheers, mib