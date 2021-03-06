Hello@Pesala,

Logging in manually works fine most of the time through web panel interface of site. Out of my experience so far, TikTok and Discord's interface is a bit buggy. Their buttons/menus often sag lower than where you'd expect them.



TikTok buttons are a little funky but work fine.



Adding server option runs beneath visibility.

Even though there are a few hiccups with some sites here and there, I'm very grateful for this web panel feature of Vivaldi. It's really neat. Thank you!

The issue I brought up earlier was the fact that the password autofill feature on the web browser doesn't work through the web panel interface. If you delete cookies, you may be able to experience it yourself. It's not a big deal.



As you can see the autofill feature works on the main window whereas web panel section doesn't apply.

Projection of how I'd like to see it work:

Autofill password works on web panel interface too

Web panel cookies stored differently from the whole browser

Option of whether to delete cookies of web panel interface in menu:



Thank you for your time taking in my feedback