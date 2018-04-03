For the record, you don't need to create the tab stack - you can just open the link in a new tab and then, in combination with Ctrl and/or Shift key, select the tabs you want to tile, right click one of them and then tile all the selected tabs (it's one of the options in the context menu, right below the stacking option).

But yeah, I agree that if you often tile tabs, those are still a few clicks and key presses too many...