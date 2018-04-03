Open Link as Tiled Tab Stack
Right now whenever I need to make the best use of my monitor (by tiling them), I first need to stack them then select "Tile tab stack". Can we have 2 more link options where we can just right click and select:
Open link as tile tab with current tab (I do this when I want to compare between 2 pages from the same domain or doing research)
Open link as tile tab with another tab (I do this when I am watching youtube and surfing net at the same time)
Pesala Ambassador
nametakenapparently
@andydelz This is exactly what I came to the Feature Requests Forum for. The ability to open a link in tiled tab window with one click (pref a mouse gesture).
pauloaguia Translator
For the record, you don't need to create the tab stack - you can just open the link in a new tab and then, in combination with Ctrl and/or Shift key, select the tabs you want to tile, right click one of them and then tile all the selected tabs (it's one of the options in the context menu, right below the stacking option).
But yeah, I agree that if you often tile tabs, those are still a few clicks and key presses too many...
please add the ability to open a new tab as a tile (keyboard shortcut).. as well as opening links as a tile (mouse modifier).
This would be great now that we have mail - I would love to have links open as tiles from my e-mails.
What about this feature? I need this plz
in 2024, exists this feature?
I think not. Probably one could do it in two steps - open the link and have a shortcut to some comand chain to do this.