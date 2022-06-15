Solved Protocol Handlers (mailto://) not working
Been trying to get mailto protocol working (with google inbox). Works fine in chrome but not in Vivaldi.
Vivaldi was supposed to have mail but did that ever happen?
Re: Mailto doesn't work inside Vivaldi with webmail
pafflick Vivaldi Team
This issue has been resolved in the latest stable update Vivaldi 5.7.
@azenix Vivaldi community has free webmail (5GB storage). The Vivaldi browser has an email client integrated into its internal test versions. It's not quite ready for public beta testing yet.
burnout426
In Chrome, inbox.google.com will eventually request to handle the "mailto" protocol. Usually it'll show up when you click the 3 lines on the left to show/hide your other folders. You'll see an icon in the address field that you can click on and choose "allow". When you do that, Default Apps (on Windows 10) will open where you can then set Chrome as the default mailto handler on the system so that mailto links outside of Chrome launch Chrome so they can also launch a compose page at inbox.google.com. mailto links on pages inside of Chrome will launch inbox.google.com too.
I'm not seeing the notification in the address field in Vivaldi either. But, I don't know if Vivaldi has implemented the UI for this or not.
I was going to say that to work around it, when you're on the inbox.google.com page, hit ctrl + shift + i to load the developer tools, switch to the console tab and enter:
navigator.registerProtocolHandler("mailto", "https://inbox.google.com/?mailto=%s", "inbox.google.com");
But, that doesn't work either, which I'm surprised. I also turned that into a javascript URL and invoked it in the address field for the inbox.google.com tab, but that also didn't work.
Vivaldi also doesn't show up as an option for the default mailto client either. "mailto" is listed in
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Clients\StartMenuInternet\Vivaldi\Capabilities\URLAssociationsin the registry like Chrome, but there's something missing somewhere that makes Vivaldi not show up (but see below).
There is one way that works though.
First, make sure custom handlers are allowed at
vivaldi://settings/handlers.
Then, close Vivaldi.
Use JSONEdit, to edit "C:\Users\yourusername\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Preferences".
Copy the following to the clipboard:
{ "enabled" : true, "ignored_protocol_handlers" : [], "registered_protocol_handlers" : [ { "default" : true, "protocol" : "mailto", "url" : "https://inbox.google.com/?mailto=%s" } ] }
Right-click on the root node in the Preferences file in JSONEdit and choose "Paste as child from clipboard". Then, rename the pasted object to "custom_handlers" and save your changes. (This is assuming you don't already have some custom handlers. If you do have some, you just need to add to the registered_protocol_handlers array.
In Vivaldi, go to
vivaldi://settings/handlers, click the 3 dots to the right of the inbox.google.com entry (that's now there) and choose "set as default". Then you can go into Default Apps in Windows and set Vivaldi as the default mail client. Then you should be good to go.
On a side, for Gmail (mail.google.com), it's:
navigator.registerProtocolHandler("mailto", "https://mail.google.com/mail/?extsrc=mailto&url=%s", "mail.google.com");
@burnout426 Nice investigation! I will give it a try!
@burnout426 Works nicely. Thanks for this! Some remarks:
- Opening vivaldi://settings/handlers directly didn't work for me. It just showed the standard Vivaldi preferences. However, opening chrome://settings/handlers would auto-forward me to to vivaldi://settings/handlers with the custom-handlers setting being displayed. Strange...
- In a standalone Vivaldi installation the Preferences file is at <Vivaldi Program folder>\User Data\Default\Preferences
- Make a backup-copy of the Preferences file before editing in case something goes wrong
burnout426
@wolfram said in Mailto Protocol:
Opening vivaldi://settings/handlers directly didn't work for me. It just showed the standard Vivaldi preferences. However, opening chrome://settings/handlers would auto-forward me to to vivaldi://settings/handlers with the custom-handlers setting being displayed.
Yeah, Vivaldi does that to you. Then, when you copy from the address field, it gives you the Vivaldi version that doesn't work. I forgot to correct it. Thanks.
This article shows how to make Gmail the default "Mailto" client for Chrome, Firefox, IE and Safari but not Vivaldi.
https://blog.hubspot.com/marketing/set-gmail-as-browser-default-email-client-ht
Is Vivaldi capable of this, and if so, how do I set it up? Thanks.
Hmm ... should be like Chrome (and Opera): visit the website, and there should be a message asking whether to set Gmail as a handler for the mailto: protocol.
I got it to work (sort of) in Vivaldi by following the above link process for Chrome. Clicking on a web page email icon will now open a Gmail compose page but not in Vivaldi, only in Chrome. Perhaps this is just not available in Vivaldi yet?
@dac1 As far as I remember mailto: will be implemented altogether with the (hopefully soon) upcoming mailclient.
With the suggested extension [ Note: If you're still having trouble (for example, your "Protocol handlers" window appears blank with no options), try installing Google's Mailto Extension for Chrome instead. ] it does work :smiling_face_with_open_mouth:
modedit extension was removed on Web Store
antoine.luboz
@burnout426 I followed all steps and this doesn't seems to work anymore
Thanks for the trick tho.
EDIT: My bad it does work. I forgot to close the browser. Thank you so much!
@burnout426 Thanks a lot! That worked for me. I changed it to the Gmail one.
Too bad Vivaldi doesn't have this working as default yet - I suspect there will be a lot of requests for this in the future as more users come in. And they can't really expect non-technical users to complete that process
Email links in webpages and emails do not bring up a Gmail new message window in Vivaldi, how can I achieve this?
Do you want email links in other programs to also open Vivaldi? You know, when they have some "Contact Us" sort of link, or maybe in a document?
I don't use Gmail myself, but when you visit the site they should ask you (at least the first time) to set them as a handler for the "mailto" protocol. If not, then try going to chrome://settings/handlers and making sure the option is enabled (and that you didn't click "Never" when it did come up before).
The protocol handler setting is enabled, I have never been asked by a website about setting a handler for email links. If I click an email link nothing happens.
And yes, if all contact type links brought up a Gmail window that would be great...
Would an adblocker interfere with this setting?
Thanks, that is a very useful link, I think I can try some scripts out and maybe achieve my goal......
It would be great if Vivaldi also offered an 'Chrome-like' protocol handler for email links, maybe that will be developed before too long.
-
