In Chrome, inbox.google.com will eventually request to handle the "mailto" protocol. Usually it'll show up when you click the 3 lines on the left to show/hide your other folders. You'll see an icon in the address field that you can click on and choose "allow". When you do that, Default Apps (on Windows 10) will open where you can then set Chrome as the default mailto handler on the system so that mailto links outside of Chrome launch Chrome so they can also launch a compose page at inbox.google.com. mailto links on pages inside of Chrome will launch inbox.google.com too.

I'm not seeing the notification in the address field in Vivaldi either. But, I don't know if Vivaldi has implemented the UI for this or not.

I was going to say that to work around it, when you're on the inbox.google.com page, hit ctrl + shift + i to load the developer tools, switch to the console tab and enter:

navigator.registerProtocolHandler("mailto", "https://inbox.google.com/?mailto=%s", "inbox.google.com");

But, that doesn't work either, which I'm surprised. I also turned that into a javascript URL and invoked it in the address field for the inbox.google.com tab, but that also didn't work.

Vivaldi also doesn't show up as an option for the default mailto client either. "mailto" is listed in HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Clients\StartMenuInternet\Vivaldi\Capabilities\URLAssociations in the registry like Chrome, but there's something missing somewhere that makes Vivaldi not show up (but see below).

There is one way that works though.

First, make sure custom handlers are allowed at vivaldi://settings/handlers .

Then, close Vivaldi.

Use JSONEdit, to edit "C:\Users\yourusername\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Preferences".

Copy the following to the clipboard:

{ "enabled" : true, "ignored_protocol_handlers" : [], "registered_protocol_handlers" : [ { "default" : true, "protocol" : "mailto", "url" : "https://inbox.google.com/?mailto=%s" } ] }

Right-click on the root node in the Preferences file in JSONEdit and choose "Paste as child from clipboard". Then, rename the pasted object to "custom_handlers" and save your changes. (This is assuming you don't already have some custom handlers. If you do have some, you just need to add to the registered_protocol_handlers array.

In Vivaldi, go to vivaldi://settings/handlers , click the 3 dots to the right of the inbox.google.com entry (that's now there) and choose "set as default". Then you can go into Default Apps in Windows and set Vivaldi as the default mail client. Then you should be good to go.

On a side, for Gmail (mail.google.com), it's: