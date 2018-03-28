-
I noticed that when I erase some text in a one line text input field, when I try to type in different text it goes in right to left. I can't actually backspace text when this happens, I have to actually use the Delete key instead and carefully enter the text in reverse order. I don't know what causes this and it only happens in Vivaldi. If this is an option I can't find it to turn it off.
-
I discovereed what causes this and I'm positive its a bug. this is the latest stable version
If you click and drag across a text field from the right to the left to select all text so you can delete it, any new text you enter will go in backwards, but the cursor stays on the left edge. So you can't backspace because there's no text on the left of the cursor. This happens until you click outside the text box.
Also while I was writing this post Vivaldi just suddenly closed without any warning or error message. This only happens on the latest version too. How can I rollback to the last version?
-
@cpd Are you using any extensions?
-
It happens even in private browsing without any extensions active.
-
@cpd I can't seem to find any way I can reproduce it here. All of my text entry is as expected, irrespective of conditions or prior actions.
-
@cpd Have you applied any extensions or non-standard settings to your desktop environment?
-
I'm having the same issue with this backward typing. I don't know how to turn it off. What I think works is to use control and insert keys or control backspace, (I can't remember which at the moment), but it would stop it for bit. Then, when I go back to entering text, it would have this annoying behavior again.
Most time this happens when I am entering text in a search window. If I cannot get a resolution, I will be forced to put this browser away till it is.
-
Pesala Ambassador
-
@Gwen-Dragon said in Text in input fields sometimes enters backwards:
You should report this to Vivaldi bugtracker. May be this issue is a bug.
Please read how to Report a bug for Vivaldi carefully and then report the bug to Vivaldi bugtracker.
Can you, suffering from this "backwards writing issue", make a screen recording, reply to the bug report mail you received and add the screen recording as a attachment?
May be we can reproduce it.
I think I can. Thanks for the response.
-
I have the exact same problem since the 1420.4 snapshot (I guess)
Here a gif of a 100% reproducible behavior.
https://i.imgur.com/YODqAxE.gifv
I also tried it in private browsing mode with the same result. I also experienced some randoms crashes now from time to time. Just 10mins ago from typing this one of those crashes happened where Vivaldi just closed without any crashreport whatsoever.
Tell me where the crash log is and I will send it in.
I also made a bug report. I think it has the number: VB-48357
-
Crimsonshade
I suspect this is a problem with the Chromium engine. PostyBirb - a software I use for easy cross-posting of artwork and writing to multiple art websites - utilises an embedded Chromium browser to access those websites; and it exhibits exactly the same behaviour this thread describes.
I would be interested to find out if anyone can recreate this behaviour in Google Chrome itself, in order to determine for sure if this is a Vivaldi or a Chromium bug.
-
pauloaguia Translator
@weredev said in Text in input fields sometimes enters backwards:
I think I figured out the pattern behind this.
Got to duckduckgo.com
Enter any search phrase and hit enter
Yay search results!
With the mouse, starting at the right most character in the search text box, click and hold while dragging left to select text. Continue holding and dragging moving the mouse left until it is outside the bounds of the Vivaldi browser then release.
Start typing text
Note the text is displaying in reverse order in the text box.
This behavior does not appear if you stop dragging while still inside the browser.
I cannot confirm this behavior. I tested both on a snapshot version and the latest stable (4.1)
Either there are more steps needed to replicate it or it's something specific to your configuration...
Does it still happen to you in a guest profile, for example?
Edit: Actually, I just managed to replicate this by not releasing the mouse button at all. If I try to write while still holding the mouse button, it starts writting backwards.
So, either the OS is not sending the mouse button release to the browser (because you released it outside of the window) or it is getting stuck sometimes and causing this behavior.
Strange that it would happen only with Vivaldi, though... Maybe Vivaldi is ignoring it because it was released outside of the windows bounds? (still strange that it doesn't happen to me following your exact steps, though)
-
I also experience the behavior
-
@jswinner59 No, that bug on Windows was fixed since Vivaldi 2.7.
-
@weredev I tried with 4.1.2369.21 on Ubuntu 21 (Gnome 40) and could not reproduce your issue, sorry.
-
@pauloaguia said in Text in input fields sometimes enters backwards:
Actually, I just managed to replicate this by not releasing the mouse button at all. If I try to write while still holding the mouse button, it starts writting backwards.
I can confirm this on Google.com with 4.2.2402 Daily.
But the same on google.com with Chromium 92 & 95 DEV! Both Win 10 x64 21H2
Is a Chromium/Edge issue.
//edit:
I reopened bug VB-48283 "Text shown in reverse order after drag&drop to Vivaldi UI"
-
I've seen this years ago. I recognized eventually that it happens if the text is selected while typing, but wasn't sure how to consistently reproduce it.
-
@jswinner59 Yes, wrong forum for me, I use linux and can replicate the behavior
-
@doctorg I can replicate it in 20.04 every time with duckduckgo search and other web input fields at times. if you select text RtoL in the search field, and type over the selection, it will enter backwards. It does not replicate when using DDG search with chromium or FF
-
I have exactly the same issue in the current version of Vivaldi under Ubuntu 20.04.