I think I figured out the pattern behind this. Got to duckduckgo.com

Enter any search phrase and hit enter

Yay search results!

With the mouse, starting at the right most character in the search text box, click and hold while dragging left to select text. Continue holding and dragging moving the mouse left until it is outside the bounds of the Vivaldi browser then release.

Start typing text

Note the text is displaying in reverse order in the text box. This behavior does not appear if you stop dragging while still inside the browser.

I cannot confirm this behavior. I tested both on a snapshot version and the latest stable (4.1)

Either there are more steps needed to replicate it or it's something specific to your configuration...

Does it still happen to you in a guest profile, for example?

Edit: Actually, I just managed to replicate this by not releasing the mouse button at all. If I try to write while still holding the mouse button, it starts writting backwards.

So, either the OS is not sending the mouse button release to the browser (because you released it outside of the window) or it is getting stuck sometimes and causing this behavior.

Strange that it would happen only with Vivaldi, though... Maybe Vivaldi is ignoring it because it was released outside of the windows bounds? (still strange that it doesn't happen to me following your exact steps, though)