I find the Capture feature to be a very helpful addition. But one thing about it that I find annoying is that, after any capture, focus is immediately switched to the capture destination folder. Often I make a series of captures but don't want to see or work with them immediately.

I think it would be great to have the option to have focus remain on the browser after capture, or to open the destination folder in the background.

Mod Edit: Title renamed for clarity and thread moved to the Settings category.