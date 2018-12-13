Option not to Open Explorer after Screen Capture
I find the Capture feature to be a very helpful addition. But one thing about it that I find annoying is that, after any capture, focus is immediately switched to the capture destination folder. Often I make a series of captures but don't want to see or work with them immediately.
I think it would be great to have the option to have focus remain on the browser after capture, or to open the destination folder in the background.
Mod Edit: Title renamed for clarity and thread moved to the Settings category.
@steveh64 If it would open File Manager in the background, then it would open one instance for each screen shot. I don't think that would be useful.
An option to not open File Manager would be good. One can set the preferred destination, so it's not hard to find all of the captures in My Pictures (or wherever) after capturing multiple images.
@pesala , I use XYplorer , which has the option to allow only single instances, as my file manager. However, my own preference would be for Capture not to open the default file manager at all.
@steveh64 One way to disable the opening of Explorer is to delete the Capture Storage Folder in Settings, Webpages.
This disables the feature. However, one can still use a shortcut for Capture Page to Clipboard, paste it into an image editor, then crop it as needed, before saving it with whatever filename and file format one wishes.
I agree.
But showing file in Explorer is kind of information about success of an action.
So in this case it would be nice to show notification like "Successful screen capture! Click here to view file / folder"
@ROTFL Personally, I would rather have a sound than a popup, but one like the Note created popup would be better than opening Windows Explorer.
Well, it's a pretty terrible feature. How can I make a non-feature request?
Vivaldi is for people undaunted by extensive settings/options, and settings are fully searchable... so who needs this? Amateurs
There is a nifty tool called PasteAsFile which allows you to save images/text, i.e. the clipboard contents, directly in Explorer. It's even free now, apparently abandonware.
https://www.softpedia.com/get/Office-tools/Clipboard/Paste-As-File.shtml
The program gives you the possibility to specify the filename and select the output format, namely HTML, PDF, RTF, plain text format, JPG, PCX, PNG, BMP, TGA, GIF, or TIF file format.
But since this adds more work than just letting Vivaldi save as file, this defeats the purpose.
I've noticed that if I already have the save folder open in Explorer, it just pops into the foreground (and scolls to the bottom) on every capture - just ALT-Tab back to Vivaldi.
Hi there,
unfortunately, this doesn't work anymore as it may have worked once.
If you delete the path to the folder, then there will be opened a new folder anyway, if there isn't an opened file manager already.
If the file manager is already open, then it works like a charm: No new folders won't be opened.
Are there meanwhile any further suggestions about this?
Thanks in advance!
Chipy
MoosMas Ambassador
Any updates on this request? I often find it pretty annoying when it shows the Explorer after capturing a webpage.
@moosmas No update yet, but it is not such a terrible design. People have different workflows, but the current method allows for the following different possibilities.
- Just save the image and do nothing to it. (Click the close button to close the File Explorer)
- Image captured in error. (Shift+Delete the image, and close the File Explorer)
- Edit the image. (Double-click to open in your default editor, edit it, save it, close the editor, then close the File Explorer)
- Move the image. (Copy or move to a different folder, then close the File Explorer).
-
I to have the issue in Linux (2 different distro's). It would be helpful to have a checkbox in Vivaldi settings to enable/disable the feature all together. If I save several screenshots in succession, I get a new file manager pop up for each of the saves. It starts being unproductive real fast. Being able to turn this off would really help! Thanks!!
Any updates on this request?
The whole request is pretty old now and the last question from December 2021 is still not answered...
Thanks in advance!
Chipy
Given how customisable Vivaldi is I can't believe this hasn't been addressed yet. It's hugely annoying.
I'm trying to capture rapid images in succession from video to analyse running gait and in Vivaldi it's maddening to have Explorer come up every single time, and with a 1-2 second delay which makes it worse.
I don't need the window anyway - I've got the directory open in my real file manager and never use Explorer. This behaviour and inability to customise it seems like something from a low-end beginner's browser.
-
@rf10 Since you're using Windows, FastStone Capture would solve the issue for you.
I was the first to support this feature request, but after five years there are still only 33 votes, so there are many more important issues to address.
-
Thanks Pesala, I'll have a look.
I desparately waiting for this option. It is indeed required for an option to disable opening capture-destination-folder each time, which is very annonying. I think the option doesn't need an enormous overhaul of the code; some simple changes may provide this feature.
(OR) atleast, the developers may modify the code such that, the default behaviour is NOT to open the capture-destination-folder.
Actually, the main feature for which I am using vivaldi is: vivaldi has an option for keyboard-shortcut for taking fullpage-screenshot, which I didn't find in other browsers; but at the cost of annoying the user by opening destination-folder eachtime.
-
It still works just fine here. If you enable clipboard history (in Windows, Settings, System), then it is convenient to save multiple screenshots then paste them into an image editor for saving.
I agree. It should be a simple fix.