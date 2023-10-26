Solved Drag and Drop to Reorder Speed Dial Pages
The_Fireplace
It would be nice to be able to click and drag the tabs to reorder them. Using the picture below, for example, I want to be able to click and drag Full Speed Dial to be before Stream Speed Dial.
EDIT: I am aware that this can be done manually by moving them in your bookmarks, I just think it would be more convenient to do it from Speed Dial.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@the_fireplace Hello!
I agree that the more "user friendly" customizations we have, the better it is.
However I suggest you to rename your title to be a little more explicit. At first glance I thought you were speaking about management of folders inside a speed dial page, which is already requested here...
Maybe use the word speed dial "page" instead of "folders" ?
Pesala Ambassador
@guilimote I renamed the thread to "Folders" I forget what it was before, but it was not very clear.
@pesala ok no problem!
MichaelM40
This dude is right. I think something like this would really help with keeping work and personal speed dials separate, while allowing the user to quickly switch which one opens when you open the browser.
ToxicCookie
Do support this one. Not the biggest issue, but being able to sort them without messing around with the folder structure would be nice. As of now I've just moved them around in the original bookmark tree structure, so it fits with the speed dial pages, but can be problematic at times.
I just avoid using sub-folders as speed dial folders, since I have to move them somewhere entirely else for it to work.
Pesala Ambassador
ToxicCookie
Didn't know that was a thing, so thanks for heads up
ozoratsubasa
Supporting for sure
@The_Fireplace Glad you requested this. I didn't notice the multiple speed dials feature was there at all until I read this. Good idea.
ibrahimmuhsin
This post was made in 2018 and still the feature has not been implemented
It seems a very simple function to have.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
The Speed Dial folders can be sorted with Drag & Drop on the Start Page, now in Vivaldi 6.4.
