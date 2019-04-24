Exporting Notes
-
paulcoholic
Perhaps the ability to export Notes, perhaps as a .txt or .odt file? Thanks!
-
@paulcoholic Do you mean for individual notes? You can already export your notes database as a .json file by copying it from the profile folder listed in vivaldi://about.
-
paulcoholic
@lonm That's a little cumbersome. I was thinking of a function that operated similar to exporting/importing bookmarks. Within Vivaldi, click on File----> Export Notes. Or within the Notes Panel itself.
(Not a big deal, just a "It would be nice to have.")
-
I was looking for this feature and found this topic. So yeah, I also think it would be an really nice addition to export them as txt/md. Or, even better, to be able to define a custom location for those files to save them directly to a cloud-synced folder.
-
Workaround - script in Python 3.x that exports content of all notes to text file
import json notes_path = "C:/Users/xxx/AppData/Local/Vivaldi/User Data/Default/Notes" output_path = "C:/Users/xxx/Desktop/Notes.txt" class Note: def __init__(self, id, subject, content, type, url): self.id = id self.subject = subject self.content = content self.type = type self.url = url flattened_notes = {} def load(node, path): for item in node['children']: if item['type'] == 'note': process_note(item, path) elif item['type'] == 'folder' or item['type'] == 'other' or item['type'] == 'trash': load(item, path + item['id'] + '\\') def process_note(note, path): flattened_notes[note['id']] = Note(note['id'], note['subject'], note['content'], note['type'], note['url']) with open(notes_path, mode='r', encoding="utf8") as file: notes = json.load(file) load(notes, '') print('Loaded notes: ' + str(len(flattened_notes.keys()))) with open(output_path, mode='w', encoding="utf8") as file: for key, item in flattened_notes.items(): file.write('Subject: ' + item.subject + '\n') file.write('URL: ' + item.url + '\n') file.write(item.content + '\n') file.write('\n')
-
Export selected notes (with/without screenshotes) to pdf/txt/html/doc/odt ... file.
-
SingaporeSling
Ctrl + Shift + 3
-
kristhianX
In the keyboard settings page you can add a shortcut to export the notes as text files.
vivaldi://settings/keyboard/
-
Pesala Ambassador
@kristhianX This works, but I think it is work in progress. I have not noticed any mention in the blogs of it being implemented. The command exists in the Stable version, but no notes are exported.
-
Exporting notes should work now in the latest snapshot ⇒ https://vivaldi.com/blog/snapshots/desktop/configurable-menus-and-full-page-notes-manager/
-
ozoratsubasa
@LonM were there those options or were they created for this version?
I tested here, it works but not all the saved notes are in .txt file. And I think should have a better saving filename
-
@ozoratsubasa I think these options have existed for a long time, but they've started getting looked at more now by the developers.
The file naming is very awkward, you're right and can be improved further.
-
Pesala Ambassador
In my opinion, the simplest method would be to use the naming convention of filenames matching the title that a user has given the note if renamed, or the first three words of the note if not. There would surely be problems with some notes whatever method is used, and duplicates would need renaming with suffixes.
-
I have reported these bugs regarding note exporting:
VB-68002 Notes export doesn't export attachments
VB-68001 Notes export should use appropriate file extension
VB-68000 Notes exported to desktop should follow folder structure
VB-67999 Notes exported to desktop need better titles
This export feature is obviously not fully complete yet, so thanks for testing it.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@LonM said in Exporting Notes:
Notes exported to desktop should follow folder structure
Perhaps it should also default to the User Data folder and include the notes folder structure.
- \Vivaldi\User Data\Defaults\Notes\
- \Vivaldi\User Data\Defaults\Notes\Personal
- \Vivaldi\User Data\Defaults\Notes\Vivaldi, etc.
Users should be able to choose any export folder, but the User Data folder would be a sensible default as it is not modified by updates, and already contains user files like sessions.
(VB-68003) FQ Default Folder for Exporting Notes
-
For another issue that I have run into using the new Notes feature:
Notes are stored as plain text and can be exported, which is great. However, the result of the export should be improved, mainly by:
- maintaining the folder hierarchy. Being able to sort notes into folders is a major feature of the Notes manager. But currently the folder structure is lost when exporting. Worse, the export apparently creates an empty txt file for every folder, which is useless.
- more meaningful/longer filenames. Currently each note only has a couple of characters and numbers as a file name, so individual notes are almost impossible to identify in the exported folder.
But, as a positive feedback on the Notes export feature: the URL associated with a note is appended to the exported txt file in addition to date and time. So this information is not lost, which is very useful
-
5RMzbX5o8nm8Hi
Currently "Export Notes" gives the "save as..." dialog to save the note to some local file of the user's choice. What if the user could specify their choice of any url ahead of time?
Maybe the URL could be a function of the note's properties?
file:///home/me/notes/{{date}}.json
file:///home/me/notes/{{title}}.json
Or maybe I could POST the note to an http endpoint?
https://user:[email protected]/~me/notes
The "Export Note" functionality corresponds to "Copy selected text to note", so I am using a corresponding hotkey (cmd + opt + V on mac). It would make a sensible default, no?
-
ehermann00
Adding notes is a really great feature, but one drawback of this kind of integrated notes, is that you have the feeling that you don't own your data.
What about keeping it simple:
- Let the user choose a folder
- Organize hierarchy in folders
- Store notes in Markdown (it's already the case in the json)
In this way, if one day you no longer have access to Vivaldi, you can still read your notes in markdown.
It also would make notes compatible with other tools (typora, wiki from gitlab, github, and so on)
-
@ROTFL said in Exporting Notes:
import json
Great script!
I really wish there was a built-in export that exports all notes to one file instead of one text file per note.
-
daniel Vivaldi Team
The latest snapshot release introduces import and export for Vivaldi Notes in the user-interface. The new export format is Markdown with Front Matter containing the metadata. The notes folder structure is preserved during import and export.