"One-way" Sync
Another different idea / point of view about Sync.
Current behaviour
There is choice (per category) between:
- two-way sync
- no sync
Desired behaviour
Choice between:
- two-way sync
- one-way sync (only import updates cloud => machine)
- one-way sync (only export updates machine => cloud)
- no sync
@ROTFL I completely support this idea, as I would like my secondary computer to receive sync'd data from my main computer, but not upload data. Changes on the secondary computer should NOT overwrite data on the main computer. I do not know the technical issues, but it seems like a pretty simple idea and would be very useful to some of us.
Did this ever get implemented? If it did, I am not able to see the control.
mib2berlin
@scottmb
Hi and no, implemented requests are tagged as "Done".
We have 6000 feature requests, not many gets implemented.
28 user vote for it since 2018, not many.
Cheers, mib
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
@ROTFL One of those is easy, just don't sign in to sync. One way sync probably won't happen just delete your cookies from the computer you don't want The data on or smartphone
@mib2berlin Thanks for the update and tip about Done items!
I'd like to get my desktop to push to my iPhone, but don't want the current junk from the phone in the cloud. Best to delete the app on my iPhone and sync straight away after install? Will the 'blanks' from the new install on the phone wipe out all my setting and saved items in the cloud?
@mikeyb2001 If I don't sign into sync (which I currently have not), how do I get the settings/saved data from the cloud to the phone?
mib2berlin
@scottmb
I sync all my devices but you can sync only once.
Start with a clean install on your mobile, I delete all default bookmarks, start sync on mobile, wait at least one hour, disable sync.
Then you have all your bookmarks, passwords, open tabs on your mobile.
Nothing is send to the desktop from a clean install.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: You have to use sync to get any data to the mobile.
@mib2berlin OK, this workaround/process makes sense as long as nothing gets sent up from a clean install - thanks for confirming that, I appreciate it very much!
mib2berlin
@scottmb
Nothing is maybe a bit to much, the device is registered and you can see it on the desktop for a while, even sync is disabled there.
You would have to reset the remote data on the server to cleanup all.
@mib2berlin Got it!
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
@scottmb I mean you're asking for one way sync so only sign into it on the phone if that's what you're looking for