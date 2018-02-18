Add Reload all Button
-
CheVe11e_191
There should be a Reload Button for reloading all tabs at once (or at least for reload all tabs in the stack).
-
This would be very useful, even if it was only per-stack.
One use case I found is if I open a bunch of sites on a domain i've never visited before, and I find an extension is breaking something. So I disable or pause the extension, but I then need to reload every single tab manually. If a reload all button existed, I could just Stack by host > Reload > unstack
-
+1
-
Pesala Ambassador
One can already reload all selected tabs.
-
ImaginaryFreedom
@Pesala said in Add Reload all Button:
One can already reload all selected tabs.
That's certainly useful (I didn't know about that feature), but there are times when I have dozens of tabs open that I'd rather just have a "reload all" function. (When there are a lot of tabs open, the tabs become so small you cannot even ascertain what each one is until you view or hover each tab)
There are 2 common cases where this comes up for me:
Open a bunch of tabs for a news site or someplace like eBay that I have an account on, but have no need to login until I want to use some specific function. Then after I login, I need to refresh all the open pages for that site to reflect the login status.
Using a content blocker I make a change to enable page functions that I want to be reflected in all open pages on that site, not just the current tab.
Another option is to have a "reload all pages from this domain" tab context menu.
-
Another use case is when a bunch of links/bookmarks is opened and there is an issue with the uplink. When the uplink is functional again you want to reload all the tabs.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@ImaginaryFreedom It is even easier to use the context menu in the Window Panel.
-
I'm counting on AutoHotkey Script.
Vivaldi settings > keyboard > Window Panel : Ctrl+Shift+w
^+F5:: send ^+w sleep 200 MouseMove 1400, 160 sleep 500 send {RButton} sleep 200 send {r}^+w Return
Please adjust the XY coordinates.
-
Pesala Ambassador
One can also customise the Reload Button in Settings, Appearance, Menu Customisation, Address Bar, Reload Button to add Reload Stack. (Or customise the tab menu)
The item only appears on the context menu (right-click or click and hold the Reload Button) if a tab in a tab stack is active.