One can already reload all selected tabs.

That's certainly useful (I didn't know about that feature), but there are times when I have dozens of tabs open that I'd rather just have a "reload all" function. (When there are a lot of tabs open, the tabs become so small you cannot even ascertain what each one is until you view or hover each tab)

There are 2 common cases where this comes up for me:

Open a bunch of tabs for a news site or someplace like eBay that I have an account on, but have no need to login until I want to use some specific function. Then after I login, I need to refresh all the open pages for that site to reflect the login status.

Using a content blocker I make a change to enable page functions that I want to be reflected in all open pages on that site, not just the current tab.

Another option is to have a "reload all pages from this domain" tab context menu.