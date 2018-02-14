Clicky for more details

I felt the conflict of the story it wasn't quite as grandiose as the 2nd one, but that didn't bother me, it was still enjoyable. For me the big important conflict is more of an internal one the characters must deal with. Seeing characters actually age and progress in a film series is really nice, rather than it just being the same thing every time.

As for the art and music design, it's on par with the high quality I've expected over the other films.

The ending to the film was really nice, and just the right amount of happy and sad. Nothing overly tragic, and certainly no thanosing half the cast.

This is the kind of animated film that I think would work really well in HDR colours, high framerate, and I await the day that I can experience the story all over like that.