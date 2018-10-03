I'd like to support this request. I'm constantly annoyed by loading tons of hibernated tabs just because I happen to accidentally use the scroll wheel while hovering over the tab bar, or to accidentally move the mouse while scrolling the page and suddenly hitting the tab bar, or to scroll because I believe the mouse to be over the page, but it's over the tab bar instead, or I'm using my laptop's unreliable touchpad and it gets my touches wrong.

Yes, most of that is actually my fault, but I'd love Vivaldi to help working around my deficiency in using computers. I absolutely do need the "right-click and scroll to switch tab" feature because I've been using it since Opera had it, so two separate options would be sooo wonderful.