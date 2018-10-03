Separate Options for Tab Cycling and Scrolling Tabs on Tab bar
Could you separate the option for scrolling tabs with the mouse wheel from tab cycling with RMB + Scrollwheel?
@formedras Switching Tabs by holding the RMB and scrolling is already implemented. Enable it in Settings, Tabs, Tab Features, Tab Cycling, Switch Tabs by Scrolling.
If you want to customise rocker gestures, that has already been requested.
Ok... that's great. Thanks. But I'd like to have the feature be separate from scrolling on the tab bar. I sometimes have enough tabs, despite the list location, to actually scroll the list. And I'd like to do that and still have Mouse2+Scroll. But the feature the way it is right now is all or nothing.
@formedras I have edited the thread title and description in light of your comment. Feel free to improve it, if it's not quite what you meant.
ElkMonster
I'd like to support this request. I'm constantly annoyed by loading tons of hibernated tabs just because I happen to accidentally use the scroll wheel while hovering over the tab bar, or to accidentally move the mouse while scrolling the page and suddenly hitting the tab bar, or to scroll because I believe the mouse to be over the page, but it's over the tab bar instead, or I'm using my laptop's unreliable touchpad and it gets my touches wrong.
Yes, most of that is actually my fault, but I'd love Vivaldi to help working around my deficiency in using computers. I absolutely do need the "right-click and scroll to switch tab" feature because I've been using it since Opera had it, so two separate options would be sooo wonderful.
Absolutely need this. I have my tab bar on the left so if I have too many tabs open, they overflow the page and there's a scroll bar.
But if I have "Switch Tabs by Scrolling" on, scrolling to see the rest of my tabs causing me to quickly change tabs.
And of course I'd like to be able to have Right Mouse + Scroll change tabs, so having these as two separate options would be helpful. I'll have to looking into modding Viv to disable switching tabs by scrolling over the tab bar.
still no way to do this yet? i switched back to Firefox. only Firefox/Waterfox allows scrolling tabs with just mouse wheel (via userChrome.css), and also RMB+scroll wheel gesture for other purposes (scroll to top/bottom in my case).
could not use Chrome either, because there is no tab scrolling with just mousewheel over the tab bar.
I keep having this issue: I use RMB + scroll a lot for tab cycling, but when scrolling down a page I often accidently move my mouse over the tab bar (left) and then scroll trough the tabs instead of the page.
Seperate options for this would be so helpful.
@jhe For now, try Alt+Mousewheel. I find this much easier than other methods.
@Pesala thanks for the tip! I will try it out, but what I like about mouse gestures and RMB+scroll is that I can use the browser single-handed.
Can i bump this for more votes?
bump for good feature request
@S4dPanda Please don't. It is a waste of time. Just vote for the first post if you haven't already done so. (Voting again will remove your vote).
This is still not fixed.
Also, with recent changes in bundle.js it's impossible to figure out how to hack it to disable this yourself.
Living the last week without the ability to disable this idiotic feature in bundle.js made me legit scared to use mouse scroller in any context in any app! :(((( I kid you not.
Also: using side scroll bar on Windows 10 is maybe would be kinda ok, but in MacOS default width of scroll bar is much more narrow, so it's even harder to scroll vertical tab bar there.
mib2berlin
@XtremAlRaven
Hi, there is nothing to fix, this is a feature request and 26 user vote for it since 3 Years.
I guess this will not be implemented any time soon.
Cheers, mib
XtremAlRaven
@mib2berlin said in Separate Options for Tab Cycling and Scrolling Tabs on Tab bar:
26 user vote for it since 3 Years
It's a vicious circle: Vivaldi devs don't care about RMB+scroll -> people don't use it because it glitches and interferes with other more well-known features -> Vivaldi devs don't care about it.
mib2berlin
@XtremAlRaven
Hi, I am not against the request but sometimes curious when one user post a feature request some time later it sounds like "Hurry up developer, why this is not implemented".
I hope this feature will be implemented anyway, even I don´t need it.
Cheers, mib
@XtremAlRaven Clearly, since this feature request has only 26 votes after three years, most users do not find the behaviour idiotic. I find it very easy to use to scroll tabs, while RMB+Scroll I find rather hard. I would prefer LMB+ Scroll, which has only one vote.
IMO the developers should first add the features with the most votes, but it also depends on other factors.
@Pesala said in Separate Options for Tab Cycling and Scrolling Tabs on Tab bar:
I would prefer LMB+ Scroll, which has only one vote.
Not a lot of people use middle finger for scroll, so that's a different issue, not related to the tab cycler feature per se.