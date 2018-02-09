It's not just browser based games. Vivaldi is still very useful even if you're playing a standard game.

Usually games run in full screen and take focus away from the rest of the OS (meaning you have to alt-tab to access your browser). So using a browser at the same time as playing a game is not possible.

But this is where Vivaldi's useful features come into play. I have a dual monitor set up. So I can put Vivaldi on my secondary monitor in full screen, and play a game on my primary monitor. While this is something that could be done with any browser, Vivaldi has some advantages. Since the game steals focus away from other windows, you need to have a browser that can do what you want without needing to interact with it. Any time you alt-tab away from your game, you risk your game crashing, so you want to interact with the browser as little as possible.

So, maybe I want to keep track of the hockey scores, and have access to a walkthru for a game. Tile tabs with Vivaldi. This way I can get a lot of information on the screen without needing to switch away from the game.

You can even have the same page open multiple times as tiled tabs. Each tiled tab can have a different portion of the same page showing. You can break the page up in multiple chunks (e.g., one tiled tab has the top quarter of the page, the second has the second quarter of the page, the third tab has the third quarter of the page, and the fourth quarter has the bottom quarter of the page). So, in effect, you can access the entire contents of the page visible without needing to switch focus away from your game to scroll. Vivaldi's tab tiling makes this setup possible and quick to set up. Not to mention the ability to clone tabs makes this process even faster.