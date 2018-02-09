Tab Stacking from Bookmarks Folders
Open tabs with tabs stacks from bookmarks folders with subfolders.
It means, if you right click bookmark folder (on bookmark panel, toolbar, manager), you will have options to open its content as stack or open its content as tabs + content of its subfolders will be opened as multiple stacks (content of sub-subfolders will be flattened with content of subfolders).
P.S.: not to confuse with https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24578/bookmark-tab-stacking, it differs (subfolders and bookmark panel aren't considered).
aspergilus
Yes please, I was looking in the settings for this feature, since I couldn't find it when right clicking on folders.
Pleas make this work. It doesn't make sense, to be able to save stacked tabs as folders, but not being able to open folders as stacked tabs!
penguinairlines
@asires said in Tab Stacking from Bookmarks Folders:
or open its content as tabs + content of its subfolders will be opened as multiple stacks
Interesting request, but I think it's still in the same vein as the one you linked. I think there are other caveats too, which I mentioned elsewhere on the forum, such as how would Vivaldi handle this feature when context menu has 2+ nested directories?
I voted for your feature request but I think the thread you link has more traction and feedback. I also wrote a much larger post about the implementation potential here.
@penguinairlines
At least vivaldi should support opening bookmark folders on the last and second to last folder hierarchy. The last folder should have an option to open it in a tab stack and the second to last folder should have an option to open its subfolders as tab stacks simulteneously (in both cases either in the current or a new window) ... this would fit neatly in the concept of two level tab stacking