Copy Page Address on Tab Context Menu
-
Pesala Ambassador
This is very convenient for copying the address of inactive tabs.
-
Saved2Serve
@Pesala Like in legacy Firefox (ESR 59.2)
-
Pesala Ambassador
One can copy the address of any tab from the Window Panel.
-
@Pesala Yes (happy to have helped btw. ), but the feature request remains valid.
-
This post is deleted!
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@ellm This is already possible by using command chains. Create this command chain ☛ https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/63828/command-chain-recipes/31 (copy page address), then visit
vivaldi://settings/appearance/and in Menu Customization select »Tab« and add the command chain. Personally I don’t have it in the menu but set as single key keyboard shortcut (
Y)
-
There seems to be no straight-forward way, but you could play around with command chains a bit and try to create this, e.g.
vivaldi://settings/qc/ →
Add Command Chain(+ button, bottom left)
vivaldi://settings/appearance/ →
Menu Customisation: select
Tab→
This is certainly a bit hacky (since a new tab is created and closed again), and it does require you to first select the tab of which you want to copy the address, by maybe there are better ideas of how to solve this task.
-
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@jumpsq OP wasn’t really specific about it, but navigating to a tab and pressing a single button is as comfortable as it gets in my opinion. No real need to go into a menu either, or touch the mouse at all in fact.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@ellm Please vote for the existing feature request:
Copy Page Address on Tab Context Menu.
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
- Help on Feature Requests • Add Search as Web Panel
- Vivaldi Help
- Forum Markdown Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Modding Vivaldi
- Web Panels
- Vivaldi for Android
- Snapshot vs Stable
- Vivaldi's Business Model
- Help us grow
Add this search link as a web panel to make it easier to find existing feature requests. Just edit the search string to find different topics.
-
Saved2Serve
@Pesala I much rather use multiple tab rows (hack) versus panels, and with about 9 tabs per row clearly ID'd in view (versus needing to expand the Windows panel width to ID certain ones), a simple right click and copy URL (as in FF) should be a norm.
-
I think this is done now. There is a 'copy link' on the tab context menu
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests