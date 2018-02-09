Hibernate New Background Tabs
-
https://twitter.com/tcely/status/959162364112375809
All open in new background tab links should load long enough to get icon / title then hibernate immediately until they gain focus.
-
JackAngel99
Lazy load new background tab. Without loading anything until activation. Tab title will be copy of the link title. If there is no link title, tab title will be copy of the link.
It is very useful when you open a lot of background tabs and don't want unnecessary usage of CPU, Memory, Network.