One would need less scrolling and clicking if the Keyboard shortcuts in settings would default to collapsed.
With the addition of Workspaces, there are now eight categories, so only a 12% chance that one will want to modify a shortcut in the Window category, resulting in wasted clicks nearly every time one opens the preference dialog, or switches back to the keyboard category.
Reported as a bug as this is an accessibility issue:
(VB-75083) Keyboard Shortcuts Tree in Settings should Default to Collapsed
Update on @Pesala's bug report for those who, like me, support this request:
On January 25, 2021, Figaro_FV replied to Pesala in the Bug Status thread that VB-75083 was "discarded in the bug system without any discussion or explanation..."
I inquired into VB-75083 there today, and Gwen-Dragon confirmed VB-75083 was "closed as invalid by a Vivaldi QA."
For me, the Window category of the Keyboard Shortcuts Tree in Settings is always open by default. Until now, I was unsure whether this behavior was unintentional (i.e. a bug) or intentional (i.e. by design), but I can only conclude it was the latter given a QA deemed VB-75083 'invalid'; i.e. it must not be considered a 'valid' bug.
I am upvoting this thread to support the following request options:
- Pesala's original request that all categories in the Tree List be collapsed by default, OR
- Having an option in Settings to collapse all Keyboard Shortcuts Categories by personal default.
My support is for the sake of convenience. It is often the case that I open Keyboard Settings to change/check shortcuts located in View, Tab, or Page, i.e. any category that isn't Window, and too often do I habitually start scrolling instead of remembering to close Window immediately. Cue more scrolling, extra clicks, minor irritation. To have all categories collapsed by default would save time.
Since VB-75083 has been discarded, it seems Feature Request is the more appropriate means for this to be addressed—through which it can only be addressed (?). I suggest that anyone else in favor of collapsed Keyboard Shortcuts Tree View in Settings also upvote the thread to register support.
@Athanasy I see no reason why this bug is invalid. Resubmitted as:
(VB-79371) Keyboard Shortcuts Tree in Settings should Default to Collapsed
Also applies to Cheat Sheet Should Default to Collapsed.
It makes a difference to workflow if choosing anything other than the Window category.
Please fix this issue. It is bad UI design. Now that we have an extra category of shortcuts it is even less likely that the Window category will be the one that we want to use.
luetage Supporters Soprano
For anyone looking for a simple fix, you can implement a Javascript modification for the time being.
// Collapse Keyboard Settings // version 2024.2.0 // https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/501591 // Automatically collapses the keyboard settings items in // vivaldi://settings/keyboard. (function collapseKeyboardSettings() { const settingsUrl = "chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/components/settings/settings.html?path="; chrome.tabs.onUpdated.addListener((tabId, changeInfo, tab) => { if (changeInfo.url === `${settingsUrl}keyboard`) { setTimeout(() => { document.querySelector(".keyboard-shortcut-list .category.show button").click(); }, 100); } }); })();
We now have seven categories. Why should the Window category always be expanded?
(VB-79371) Keyboard Shortcuts Tree in Settings should Default to Collapsed was again closed as invalid.
This is a valid bug report. The UI is badly designed and needs fixing.
Ppafflick moved this topic from Vivaldi for Renault on
Another Problem
- Open the Settings Dialog
- Collapse the Windows Keyboard Category
- Expand the Mail Keyboard Category
- Select the Mail Category to check something
- Select the Keyboard Category
The Mail Category is again collapsed, and the Window Category is again expanded. This is just wrong.
- All keyboard categories should be collapsed
- When one category is opened, it should remain open until another category is opened, or until the dialog is closed
- When the Settings Dialog is reopened, the Keyboard categories should again default to being collapsed
(VB-93590) Keyboard Settings Should Default to Collapsed
@Pesala said in Keyboard Settings Should Default to Collapsed:
(VB-93590) Keyboard Settings Should Default to Collapsed
Including workspaces, we now have eight categories for keyboard shortcuts. Every time the Settings dialog is reopened, or the category switched, the Window shortcuts tree is expanded again. The last expanded tree should be retained until the dialog is closed. On reopening the dialog, the categories should all be collapsed.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Pesala
I understand your frustration, this is fatal UI design, absolut useless.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Exactly, it is a very bad design. That is why I keep reviving it.
The same goes for the Cheat Sheet Should Default to Collapsed.
(VB-81477) Cheat Sheet Should Default to Collapsed
Please nudge the developers and have them look again at this.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Pesala
I add a comment:
Closing as duplicate of an invalid report make no sense to me, this is at least a feature request. Same for VB-81477 which is confirmed. Can somebody from the UI team take a look, this is really bad UI design in my opinion.
Cheers, mib
I first report this as a bug on 7th December 2020.
It should be a simple fix, and would enhance productivity for those of us who use shortcuts extensively, and so modify or look them up frequently.
The related bug: VB-81477 Cheat Sheet Should Default to Collapsed doesn’t affect me personally, but it would be equally annoying to those who do use the Cheat Sheet.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Pesala Although I support this request, it’s all too confusing. It’s handled as bug internally and to me it’s obvious it’s not a bug, but by design. As long as this stands as a bug it will be ignored. It should be converted to a proper feature request, but then it lacks priority and upvotes and won’t get handled either right this instance. Apparently too few users care about it anyway. I don’t really care either, because I’ve been running the modification I mentioned earlier for years.
@luetage Look at Settings, Appearance, Menu Customisation. The command trees default to collapsed. Why? Because if not, there would be long lists to scroll through to reach the other categories, or users would have to first collapse one tree before opening the desired one. This is good and standard UI design.
A bug is more than just some unintended result. It is also a bug if users cannot access settings without a mouse, or if menu items are incorrectly ordered on menus, or have no access keys, etc. These design faults should also be regarded as bugs.
I started this Feature Request after my first bug report was closed as Invalid. It is not invalid; it is also a bug. I resubmitted it on 3/5/2021:
VB-79371 Keyboard Shortcuts Tree in Settings should Default to Collapsed
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Pesala All I’m saying is it can’t be a bug and a feature request internally. It’s either one or the other. Currently it’s a bug and this topic should be archived.
-
@luetage said in Keyboard Settings Should Default to Collapsed:
this topic should be archived.
However, doing that would make the issue invisible to other users who are also annoyed by this bad UI design.
The latest version of this bug reported (submitted because previous reports were closed as invalid) is:
(VB-93590) Keyboard Settings Should Default to Collapsed (9/12/2022)
I won’t give up on this. It is bad UI design, and could (I assume) be fixed very easily. The trees in Menu Customisation default to collapsed. The Vivaldi Team keep saying that they listen to their users, but this issue has been dismissed for more than seven years. I don’t care what they call it internally; in my eyes it is a PITA to collapse the Window category every time, and now that the search box in Settings Dialog no longer has focus on opening it, another click is required for searching.