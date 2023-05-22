Update on @ Pesala 's bug report for those who, like me, support this request:

On January 25, 2021, Figaro_FV replied to Pesala in the Bug Status thread that VB-75083 was "discarded in the bug system without any discussion or explanation..."

I inquired into VB-75083 there today, and Gwen-Dragon confirmed VB-75083 was "closed as invalid by a Vivaldi QA."

For me, the Window category of the Keyboard Shortcuts Tree in Settings is always open by default. Until now, I was unsure whether this behavior was unintentional (i.e. a bug) or intentional (i.e. by design), but I can only conclude it was the latter given a QA deemed VB-75083 'invalid'; i.e. it must not be considered a 'valid' bug.

I am upvoting this thread to support the following request options:

Pesala's original request that all categories in the Tree List be collapsed by default, OR

Having an option in Settings to collapse all Keyboard Shortcuts Categories by personal default.

My support is for the sake of convenience. It is often the case that I open Keyboard Settings to change/check shortcuts located in View, Tab, or Page, i.e. any category that isn't Window, and too often do I habitually start scrolling instead of remembering to close Window immediately. Cue more scrolling, extra clicks, minor irritation. To have all categories collapsed by default would save time.

Since VB-75083 has been discarded, it seems Feature Request is the more appropriate means for this to be addressed—through which it can only be addressed (?). I suggest that anyone else in favor of collapsed Keyboard Shortcuts Tree View in Settings also upvote the thread to register support.