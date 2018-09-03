History / address bar blacklist ("Forget about this site")
I'd like to have some kind of blacklist for pages I'd like to be wiped from history / address bar MRU,
Examples:
- GMail
- bank services
I'd like to be logged in on these sites.
But there are some websites that just generate trashy history entries.
Like mail (for me)
I know that I visited webmail client. And I never want to go back to mails via browser history.
So it will be reasonable to:
- exclude entries about some site from history
or
- delete entry about it after some delay
It is also about MRU list in omnibox.
Blacklist like:
example.com/category/*
A dialog for manual launching feature like this will be also a nice addidion.
Example scenario:
Wipe all cookies / history entries from domain
*facebook*
This would be great for this very forum - prevent entries that matching the regexp
/https:\/\/forum.vivaldi.net\/topic\/\d+\/[\d\w-]+\/\d*/
from entering, that way it doesn't add a history item every time you scroll down a page.
I always found it strange that there's no HTTP or HTML flag to suggest avoiding "history caching".
Interesting with an option with a delay. And with subdomains : often some site use subdomains google sites.
A history blacklist would also be highly useful to help people avoid procrastination. One tends to consult time-wasting websites much more often if all one has to do is type a single letter for the auto-completion, rather than the whole address. I observe this effect whenever I have deleted my history.
+1 for this feature request. In my case, I'd like to exclude search engines from being added to the history. My previous searches heavily dominate the history-based suggestions when I enter something in the address bar but they are rarely useful to me.
pauloaguia Translator
@luator said in History / address bar blacklist ("Forget about this site"):
In my case, I'd like to exclude search engines from being added to the history. My previous searches heavily dominate the history-based suggestions when I enter something in the address bar but they are rarely useful to me.
In Settings, have you disabled Address Bar -> Address Field Drop Down Menu -> Show search results
?
It's not an answer to this request but might help you as a workaround until a blacklist exists...
With the new introduction of history sync, having a pre-emptive blacklist for certain sites might be helpful