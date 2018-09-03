I'd like to have some kind of blacklist for pages I'd like to be wiped from history / address bar MRU,

Examples:

Facebook

GMail

bank services

I'd like to be logged in on these sites.

But there are some websites that just generate trashy history entries.

Like mail (for me)

I know that I visited webmail client. And I never want to go back to mails via browser history.

So it will be reasonable to:

exclude entries about some site from history

or

delete entry about it after some delay

It is also about MRU list in omnibox.