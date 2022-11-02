2018 to 2024 and I for one am still awaiting this approach (or another) to dealing with this bothersome behaviour of Vivaldi Browser.

Namely on installation or updating/upgrading, Vivaldi launches. This really has to stop.

I have no other application that forces such behaviour on my day. This is my time, I don't choose to have the (fairly frequently updated) application decide for me it is that important.

Such behaviour does not "help" me decide to use it then and there. It does not endear me to the developers way of thinking.

As it is I am one that does not use the "update now" bubble. I use that only as a notification. I'll then choose when to go and download the newly released version, double scan it, then choose to install/update/upgrade it. At that point there is no need in my life to have it launch.

Frankly such behaviour reduces the level to which I'd recommend this as a web browser to less able friends.

I don't like registering simply to make a point, add a comment, then realised I already have access. So here is my comment, and "vote." Voting really only works in a system where everyone is polled, and participates.

Thanks for reading, if that's done.

PS no bumping affected my discovery of this. I don't hang out on forums as I may have years ago. At least not computing or computer using ones. I suspect there is a belief that there are many eyes on such as this. I very much doubt there are.

PPS Vivaldi on Desktop has dropped from being a main browser to about 5% use. There are but a handful of things I desire, this being one of them, that have not been addressed. Cheers.