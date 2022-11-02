Option to disable auto-start launch after installation of updates
-
Add "Start Vivaldi after finished installation" checkbox to installer UI.
It will just save time for many users. Epecially those who don't like waiting for Vivaldi to start with 100+ tabs just to terminate it...
(mod edit: Clarified title)
-
Totally agree, the installer should have a "Launch Vivaldi" checkbox or something like that.
That would be really great, especially for those who have hundreds of tabs open.
-
@LonM I assume you want me to bump this two year old thread as you hid my request?
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/43111/windows-don-t-auto-start-after-installing-updates
I should mention that I did try and search for this before posting the request. It can be tricky picking exactly the same key word as the search doesn't have thesaurus attached
-
Pesala Ambassador
-
Thanks @Pesala but I don't really need the web panel. I rarely visit the forum, which is why I don't keep on top of everything. I mainly poked this thread to life to see if other votes will be added too. I can't be the only one constantly tripped up by this. And the two year old thread exactly shares my thoughts.
"launch" is not a word I would have thought to search for when I am talking about starting an application. That is the only reason my searching failed. I didn't manage to guess a geeky enough word. Otherwise I would have posted in this old thread instead of making a new one.
Hoping to refresh the mind of the devs next time they are poking around in the installation package.
-
@mallen We try to have only one topic per request, and I appreciate that the forum search isn't always the best. I added some extra synonyms to the title so hopefully it will be easier for others to find in the future.
-
I notice that my necro-posting has had the correct effect. This has gone from 7 to 11 votes now. I didn't think it was just me with this frustration.
I understand not wanting duplicates of the same thing, but hiding my request seemed a little odd.
I maintain a lot of machines for my clients and this update method stops me from leaving Vivaldi on those PCs as a spare browser. It makes updating a bit of a time waste. Also when working on someone else's PC I don't really want to see what web pages they have had open when all I am trying to do is install updates.
The tickbox as suggested by the OP is exactly what is required.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@mallen said in Option to disable auto-start launch after installation of updates:
I understand not wanting duplicates of the same thing, but hiding my request seemed a little odd.
It is not hidden, it is not even locked. It has just been moved to duplicates so that other users vote for this topic rather than yours.
-
A Former User
@Pesala said:
locked
It is locked.
-
As @potmeklecbohdan points out, for us normal non-mod users, that post has been "locked" as it has moved to a forum where I have no posting rights. There is no Reply button. I can't add any notes to it. Which does make sense as you want everything kept in one place.
And by "hidden" I meant "removed from the thread where it will be seen along with other suggestions and moved into a duplicate folder and closed so no other comments can be added to it."
That was not a complaint. I am sorry if that is how you read it. I was just explaining why I was waking a two year old thread to chase for votes from other people who also may see this as an issue.
-
I miss this checkbox, too.
Or use at least a background service which downloads updates, and installs right on next browser start.
This is annoying right now.
I do a Windows Update, want to restart, and Vivaldi Desktop closes all tabs and windows, updates, restarts all those tabs and windows, now I have to wait until all those tabs and windows are loaded, and then close them again? Arghl.
-
2018 to 2024 and I for one am still awaiting this approach (or another) to dealing with this bothersome behaviour of Vivaldi Browser.
Namely on installation or updating/upgrading, Vivaldi launches. This really has to stop.
I have no other application that forces such behaviour on my day. This is my time, I don't choose to have the (fairly frequently updated) application decide for me it is that important.
Such behaviour does not "help" me decide to use it then and there. It does not endear me to the developers way of thinking.
As it is I am one that does not use the "update now" bubble. I use that only as a notification. I'll then choose when to go and download the newly released version, double scan it, then choose to install/update/upgrade it. At that point there is no need in my life to have it launch.
Frankly such behaviour reduces the level to which I'd recommend this as a web browser to less able friends.
I don't like registering simply to make a point, add a comment, then realised I already have access. So here is my comment, and "vote." Voting really only works in a system where everyone is polled, and participates.
Thanks for reading, if that's done.
PS no bumping affected my discovery of this. I don't hang out on forums as I may have years ago. At least not computing or computer using ones. I suspect there is a belief that there are many eyes on such as this. I very much doubt there are.
PPS Vivaldi on Desktop has dropped from being a main browser to about 5% use. There are but a handful of things I desire, this being one of them, that have not been addressed. Cheers.
-
mib2berlin
@jdv
This request has 19 user votes since 2018, it seems not many need this.
Simply disable auto update, add the Vivaldi block feed or check the forum every 6-8 weeks.
If any other Chromium browser gets a security update Vivaldi gets an update 1-2 days later.
Most of the time Vivaldi is faster than Opera, Brave, Edge, for example.
Cheers, mib
-
Thank you for your time.
However the reply is not relevant.
It does not address anything remotely near what I was saying.
I wrote too much and possibly only the latter part was read/noticed.
Chiefly, I do not wish the program, Vivaldi Browser, Desktop, to launch on completion of installation or update. I support the succinct and well worded situation / desire of the original poster.
I've now filed a bug report about this behaviour.
Cheers
-
mib2berlin
@jdv
I add the tag Update to the report VB-103402 and a link to this thread.
Cheers, mib
-
Nice to see that I am not alone with this.
-
@wolden - you are still not alone with this. All it would need is a simple tick that says "Don't start" and that update would be great. In fact it would be better than other methods. Being able to just update would be a big time saver if I don't have to wait for the app to open just so I can close it.
-
@mallen
Yep.
Thunderbird Mail and Mozilla Firefox offer this tick box, too. You have just to unmark the square box for "Start Application". Maybe, Vivaldi should introduce an updater background service which silently installs the latest browser version.
-
Already have too many background services. The Vivaldi system is better. Would be perfect with a tickbox added to avoid the start.