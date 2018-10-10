-
After completing a download, is only few second to see, that download is completed.
It would be nice if on the Download Panel icon was some indicator, of a completed download.
Suggestion screen:
I think that also all entries with successfully finished / broken downloads should have some color badge / layer to be more distunguishable.
ozoratsubasa
@CheVe11e_191 @ROTFL
About the panel icon and the downloaded files entries I agree. But there is a pop-up notification when the download is complete.
@ozoratsubasa yes, this is true, but only then, if you have this notification enabled in the settings
This request is internally under VB-33897
Was hoping to find some indication of a completed download in the address bar's button's structure yesterday.
I assume if they added it to the panel button, they would also bring it to the address bar, so you get my vote
WHY IS THIS NOT A THING BY DEFAULT!!!!
mib2berlin Soprano
@jmwdba
Hello, screaming doesn't help.
This is a feature request with 22 user votes since 2018, it seems not many users need this.