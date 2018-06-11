-
kurevska_registracia
And open them in new tab.
Pesala Ambassador
@kurevska_registracia How is this any different to your other request?
kurevska_registracia
@pesala It's completely different.
Pesala Ambassador
@kurevska_registracia If it was that obvious I would not have asked.
- Dragging text to tab bar to search it, OK
- If it is a URL open it in a new tab
- If it is an image open it in a new tab.
Dragging text to the tab bar is covered by this feature request. Text is also a "thing."
kurevska_registracia
@pesala No duplicate. This is completely unique request. I did not write another request about moving things to specially EMPTY part of tab bar.
Please implement this, this is a standard feature in all modern browsers:
Chrome (and Opera) :
Firefox:
This is how Vivaldi currently handles this:
Basic thing that lacks in vivaldi. This remembered a very old suggestion : feature-requests-for-1-12
Please add this