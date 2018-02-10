Option for Bookmarks and Speed Dials to Save Zoom Settings
Some pages have inconvenient zoom settings, either for your eyes or for your screen size. It would be great for bookmarks to have their zoom settings. So you could tell Vivaldi to always start bookmark example.com with 150% instead of the normal 100 %.
moved this topic from Automotive News on
Not for bookmarks, but per domain and path mask, please.
Well, why not for bookmarks as well.
Pesala Ambassador
@ghpy Settings, webpages, and disable:Use Tab Zoom
Then each webpage will remember its zoom settings.
Note that this could be a privacy issue on shared computers, because the URLs are available here: